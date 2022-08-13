Sports
Type One Timer Hockey closes the first camp in the Hertz Arena
As summer draws to a close and school begins, a group of kids had to cool off and hit the ice at the Hertz Arena for a unique hockey camp for kids across the continent.
For those familiar with hockey and what it takes to compete at a young age, parents and fans will tell you how close-knit the community is.
You know that the hockey world is quite special. We’re all used to traveling on weekends for tournaments and it really becomes your family, said Megan Hoffmann, co-founder of Type One Timer Hockey.
That family aspect of hockey led Geoff and Megan Hoffmann to start a nonprofit organization earlier this year based on their family experiences.
We have four boys, our oldest Henry is 13 years old, he plays travel hockey at home in Chicago, and he has type 1 diabetes, Megan said.
When Henry was 7 he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes but that didn’t stop him from taking the ice year round to play travel hockey.
His love for the sport coupled with his illness raised an opportunity for the Hoffmann family.
Hockey is a unique community and so is the diabetes world, so we kind of thought we’d bring the two together, Megan said.
From there, Type One Timer Hockey was born in early 2022.
Every child should have this opportunity to really be with other people who are just like them, Henry said.
That’s what these last three days were all about for the 35 children who took part in the camp.
The 35 children are from all over North America and five families are from Canada and another from Alaska. All with two things in common, their love of hockey and their type 1 diabetes diagnoses.
You can go to the locker room at home and be the only one with a device on your body that checks your phone, but here it’s just like it’s normalized and I think that’s really special to everyone, Henry said.
The camp was divided into on ice and off ice activities. Off the ice, the players bonded by going on river cruises, swimming and receiving personal education to help manage their illness.
On the ice, they worked with the Florida Everblades organization and their staff, as well as NHL personnel.
We all have hurdles and these kids unfortunately have a bigger hurdle than most, but their dreams are certainly achievable and it’s nice for them to know that, said Florida Everblades head coach Brad Ralph.
The camp was intended to remind the children that they are not alone in their battle against diabetes, but also not to let their hockey dreams affect them.
They have a community of friends and families who are here to support them, and the struggle they face every day to stay alive and stay healthy is real, Megan said.
Type One Timer Hockey plans to return to Estero next year for another camp. It also hopes to expand to 5 or 7 days in the future.
