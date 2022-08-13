Rowing’s Raggi Named Finalist for CRCA Athlete of the Year





Austin, Texas Texas Rowing’s FranRaggi was named a finalist for the inaugural Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association (CRCA) Division I Athlete of the Year, the organization announced Friday. “Fran Raggi is an excellent athlete and a great person,” said the Texas head coach Dave O’Neill . “Our team cannot possibly have the success it has without her. She is someone who brings out the best in her teammates and also draws strength from them. This has never been more important than this spring and I am eternally grateful for the time we spent together. Spending time.” A three-time All-American, the 2022 Big 12 Rower of the Year helped the Longhorns to a second straight NCAA National Championship and was a member of the Texas First Varsity Eight to capture the national title for the second straight year. A native of Maitland, Fla., Raggi has mainly rowed seven seats in the 1V8 this season, helping the boat to an undefeated season in which UT won all 11 races and went 37-0 in head-to-head competitions. Texas’ I Eight took victories over 24 ranked opponents with Raggi aboard, including a dominant win in the NCAA Championship Grand Final, in which Texas jumped to a two-place lead in the 250 meters and built on the advantage throughout the game. rest of the race, winning through open water with a time of 6:10.733, 4.7 seconds ahead of runner-up Stanford. This summer, she represented the United States at the U23 World Rowing Championships and helped the Texas-staffed Women’s Four (BW4-) to a world championship. It was the second year in a row that Raggi earned gold at the World Regatta after winning the World Championship in 2021 with the Women’s Eight (BW8+). 2022 CRCA Division I Athlete of the Year Finalists Asia Tchaikovsky Stanford

Claire Dirks Yalea

Megan Lee Duke

Francesca Raggic Texas

Leia Till Virginia

