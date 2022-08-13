Sourav Ganguly led India to face World Giants in 75th Year of Indian Independence special match at LLC





Indian Maharajas will take on the World Giants in Kolkata on September 16, 2022. Picture Credit: Legends Cricket League ESSENTIALS The Indian Maharajas will face the World Giants on September 16.

The game on the 75th anniversary of Indian independence will kick off the second season of Legends League Cricket.

LLC Commissioner Ravi Shastri said season two of the competition is dedicated to the 75th anniversary of Indian independence. A special match between India and a World Team will be played on September 16 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata to celebrate the 75th year of India’s independence. Former Indian captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly will lead the Indian Maharajas against the World Giants side, which will have England World Cup winning skipper Eoin Morgan at the helm. A few days ago, Ganguly had confirmed via a social media post that he would be participating in a special match during the second edition of Legends League Cricket and the game is none other than the inaugural one, which will also be special as it will be celebrated in India’s 75th year of independence. The Kolkata match will kick off the Legends League Cricket Season 2, which will see four teams compete for the top prize this year. According to the itinerary, players from 10 other countries will participate in this competition. Some of the big names to appear for the Worlds team include former South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis, pacesetter Dale Steyn and batters Herschelle Gibbs and Jonty Rhodes. Apart from them, the legendary Sri Lankan pair of Sanath Jayasuriya and Muttiah Muralitharan will also make an appearance for World Giants along with Brett Lee and Mitchell Johnson. Related news DJ Bravo makes history and becomes the first cricketer with 600 wickets in T20s What a milestone: Jasprit Bumrah greets Kieron Pollard after MI legend sets new world record in T20 cricket As for India, the Ganguly-led side will have Virender Sehwag, Mohd Kaif, Irfan and Pathan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh and Parthiv Patel, just to name a few. A special match between India and the World Team will be played on September 16 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata to celebrate the 75th year of India’s independence. Image Credit: Legends League Cricket This game will serve as the tournament opener and the competition kicks off on September 17, with four teams competing against each other in franchise form. A total of 15 games will be played this season. Speaking about the upcoming tournament, former head coach and commissioner of India Legends League Cricket-Ravi Shastri said: “This is a proud moment for us as we celebrate the 75th anniversary of our independence. As a proud Indian, it gives me immense We are pleased to share that we have decided to dedicate this year’s competition to the 75th anniversary of independence.” This year, the competition will run until October 8, with 15 matches played over 22 days in six cities. All players and teams would travel caravan-style to each city. KL Rahul fit for Zimbabwe ODIs, returns to team as Indian captain, Shikhar Dhawan becomes his deputy

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/sports/cricket/sourav-ganguly-led-india-to-take-on-world-giants-in-75th-year-of-indian-independence-special-match-at-llc-article-93517173 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos