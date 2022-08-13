High School Football Sneak Peek: The Top 10 Quarterbacks





A Big Ten recruit who stays close to home and some exceptional multisport athletes highlight the list of the best quarterbacks in the region. Here’s the overview: 1. Aidan Gray, Naperville North A top-50 quarterback nationally in the 247Sports.com composite rankings, Gray is also the states consensus No. 20 senior. The 6-3, 185-pounder, who scored 22 touchdowns for the DuPage Valley Conference champions last season, is a recruit from the Northwest. 2. Joshua Franklin, Crete-Monee One of Illinois’ most dynamic athletes, Franklin was a state relay champion on the track last spring and also owns two state long jump medals. Committed to West Michigan, the 5-10, 175-pounder went for 2165 yards and 23 touchdowns last year and ran for 869 yards and nine TDs. 3. Jake Stearney, Loyola The reigning Catholic League/East Suburban Catholic Blue Offensive Player of the Year is back after throwing 2,179 yards and 19 touchdowns last season. A 6-3, 180-pounder, he’s committed to Colgate. Loyolas Jake Stearney (15) throws a pass as the Ramblers play Naperville Central. Allen Cunningham/For the Sun Times 4. Kyle Thomas, Marian Catholic Another double threat quarterback from the Southern Suburbs, Thomas is committed to Northern Illinois as a wide receiver. The 6-3, 160-pounder passed for 1,019 yards and eight touchdowns as a junior and ran for 779 yards and nine scores. 5. Tre Jones, Oswego East The 6-2, 175-pounder, who has a Power Five offering from the state of Arizona, is a Navy recruit. He threw for 853 yards and eight touchdowns last season and added 310 yards and five TDs as a runner. 6. Logan Malachuk, Nazareth Malachuk is on track to become a four-year starter for the Roadrunners. The 5-11, 165-pounder completed 61% of his passes for 1,806 yards and 18 touchdowns as a freshman last season. 7. Michael Champagne, Glenbard South The Raiders had an elite passing game last season and that won’t change anytime soon. Champagne, a 5-9, 170-pounder, completed 62% of his passes for 22 TDs in 2021. Like Notre Dame receiver Cam Williams, he is a junior. 8. Mark Mennecke, Neuqua Valley The 6-1, 175-pound senior is a difference maker as both a passer and a runner. Last season, he threw for 1,750 yards with 57% accuracy for 1,750 yards and 16 touchdowns and ran for 562 yards and six TDs. 9. Cole Crafton, Lincoln-Way West A Louisville baseball game before making his diamond prep debut, the 6-3, 205-pound junior also has a Northern Iowa football offering. 10. Cole Teschner, Montini The Broncos are looking to recover from their first losing season since 1992 and Teschner is expected to be a major contributor to the rebound. The 6-2, 189-pounder completed 60% of his passes for 1,581 yards and 15 TDs last season.

