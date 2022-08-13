Nick Kyrgios smokes at Hubert Hurkacz over clothes change

Nick Kyrgios was furious after Hubert Hurkacz’s bathroom break before the decided third set at the Montreal Masters resulted in him tightening and dropping his nine-game winning streak. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Nick Kyrgios’ winning streak of nine singles matches came to an end, with the 27-year-old outclassed in three sets by Hubert Hurkacz in the Montreal Masters quarterfinals.

Except for a sandwich reaching the Wimbledon final earlier this yearKyrgios fought a brave fight, but ran out in the third set and eventually went 7-6 (7-4) 6-7 (5-7) 6-1 to eighth seed Hurkacz.

Kyrgios erupted after the second set as Hurkacz left the field for a bathroom break to change, with the Australian lamenting that a change of clothes was hardly necessary in Canada’s relatively cool temperatures.

The short break caused Kyrgios’ body to stiffen during the final set, which Hurkacz won in just 27 minutes.

Incredibly, despite the previous two sets ending in a tiebreak, it took a relatively quick 38 and 41 minutes respectively to complete – indicative of the fast pace of play Kyrgios had hoped to maintain.

Unfortunately, after a packed 10-game schedule, he won the singles and doubles at the Washington Open, as well as his impressive Wimbledon run.

Kyrgios has played 15 games on the US hard court swing in the past month alone and admitted that he mind was not fully focused on maintaining his winning streak alive when he faced Hurkacz.

“I honestly don’t care [about losing the winning streak]’ said Kyrgios. He added: ‘I’ve been away from home, away from my mother, away from my father.

“They are not very good at the moment. So I don’t really care about ‘no winning streak’.

“I have two more tournaments [Cincinnati and the US Open] left before I can go home.”

Kyrgios had won 15 of his last 16 singles matches, with the only defeat to Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final – a lot of tennis for a player who has had a less busy schedule in recent years.

Hurkacz took the first set in the tiebreak with a backhand winner. Kyrgios then tied the score with an ace, also via the tie-break.

But he quickly went 0-3 behind in the final set and needed four game points to hold onto the 1-3. But in Kyrgios’ next service game, Hurkacz saved four game points before breaking on the first attempt to take a 5-1 lead and end the Australian’s resistance.

Nick Kyrgios disgusted by changing clothes in Montreal

Despite his later insistence that he didn’t care about his winning streak, Kyrgios remained largely calm despite his outburst at the umpire during Hurkacz’s absence.

Kyrgios clearly saw the cessation of proceedings as an attempt to cool his momentum and made his feelings clear in no uncertain terms.

Were not f***ing machines, bro, Kyrgios said.

We can’t just go and stop, go and stop, go and stop.

No one needs to change damn clothes in damn 15 degree heat. 15 f***ing degrees bro.

With his frustrations boiling in the moment, Kyrgios seemed to admit after the match that such a situation was just part of tennis.

Obviously if you’re playing and you stop for about five to 10 minutes, it won’t help your body, Kyrgios said after the game.

My body was so stiff afterwards that I couldn’t move properly.

I mean, it’s within the rules. I’m not going to complain. I froze completely.

Hurkacz had mixed impressions of Kyrgios’ impressive form leading up to the match, having won 15 of his previous 16 singles matches.

Hubert Hurkacz ended Nick Kyrgios’ impressive winning streak in a fascinating match at the Montreal Masters. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

The Polish star also admitted that Kyrgios’ service was affected by a minor injury.

“Nick has played really unbelievably over the past few months,” said Hurkacz.

“Fighting him is very challenging, but also fun.

“He can make any shot. He doesn’t really have many weaknesses, if any. I just tried to serve well and stay aggressive.”

In the semifinals, Hurkacz plays against fourth seed Casper Ruud.

The Norwegian defeated local favorite Felix Auger-Aliassime to give the young Canadian the worst defeat of his career 6-1 6-2.

