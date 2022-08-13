Cricket chases the American dream

In March of this year, the owners of Major League Cricket (MLC) announced plans to invest approximately $110 million (approximately Rs 875 crore) in the construction and renovation of eight stadiums in the United States of America. In May, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella was announced as a lead investor in a $44 million fundraising effort by MLC, with a further $76 million pledged primarily for upgrades to the cricket infrastructure in the vast country. The Knight Riders group is already one of the first stakeholders in the six-team MLC, which is expected to launch next year.

The International Cricket Council has been invited to submit a proposal this month to make cricket eligible for inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, the final decision of which is expected next year at the International Olympic Committee’s session in Los Angeles. Mumbai. Also, the 2024 T20 World Cup will be co-hosted by the US along with the West Indies.

Cricket has made sporadic attempts to crack the massive American sports market for at least most of the past two decades, but it’s only now, with the backing of big names and a lot of money, that the pursuit seems to have picked up somewhat. pace.

THE WORK HAS BEGUN IN GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS We’re excited to announce that Phase 1 of the $20 million conversion has begun this week. Our flagship MLC stadium, to open in Spring 2023, will be the most comprehensive cricket facility in the US Full story https://t.co/SePAhQ4c3e pic.twitter.com/thXCZUd0QO Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) July 26, 2022

With the proposed new, renovated and repurposed stadiums, a significant increase in grass pitches, a 26-team Minor League aimed at increasing grassroots participation, and efforts to reach the average American inside and outside the stadiums, cricket hopes to finally get it. in the land of its bat-and-ball cousin – baseball.

The biggest challenge remains a huge one – the overall market potential is undeniable, but the game itself still isn’t much of a draw in the US, outside of the South Asian and other cricket-linked diaspora, of course.

The US ranks second in digital consumption of cricket content after India. There is a huge market, perhaps mostly diaspora to begin with. The best way to describe the US market is that if we look at the number one media market in the world combined with the second most watched sport in the medium to long term, we need to get the average American sports fan interested in T20 cricket or cricket. in general, Knight Riders CEO Venky Mysore had told Livemint.

Tom Dunmore, Vice President (Marketing) at MLC, says: The South Asian expatriate cricket fan is the obvious number 1 target, but we know that in the holistic long-term view of the game we need to develop new audiences and new ones here. involving fans in the sport.

There is still the perception here that cricket is obsolete, no doubt about it. The biggest barrier is that many people simply don’t understand the basics of the game, the rules and how it’s played.

Information and buzz

From setting up explainer kiosks on the ground to eavesdropping on influencers on social media, cricket tries to get the message across that it’s not a fixed, quirky British pastime, but something good enough to compete with popular American sports. .

Work is currently underway in Texas on the first world-class MLC cricket venue in the US The facility will offer more than 7K permanent seating with the option to expand to 15K capacity for major events read more https://t.co/dFoljpJ0y5

Thanks to @gp_tx pic.twitter.com/0c519a2Xuv Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) July 26, 2022

We were able to attract a crowd of new fans during the Minor League Finals in Morrisville, North Carolina. We have informed the media that this is a fun event, cricket may not be what you think it is, it is fast and athletic, T20 cricket is shorter than a baseball game, come and experience it, you love a bat -and ball game already, and the ball is in play here a lot and it’s exciting to watch, Dunmore told The Indian Express.

Young Americans are starting to follow the international sport more, be it football, rugby or F1, and cricket fits into this diversity as the second most popular sport in the world. We’re starting to see those audiences engage with the game. We also partner with YouTube influencers big on baseball; Jomboy (James OBrien) is one of the bigger players to embrace cricket.

It is also about educating people about the sport. We have our Cricket 101 explanation zones on some Minor League matches where fans can get information about how the game is played and terminology.

This battle for attention won’t be won overnight, but cricket enjoys more visibility on video platforms today than it did a few decades ago, which is a boost. If we can get around some barriers like terminology and get people excited about the sport, the stars, the action, the storylines, we’ll see some success with new audiences, Dunmore says.

Build and Upgrade

There is still only one ICC-approved international venue in the US, in Miami, where India recently played a pair of T20Is against the West Indies. MLC, under a strategic partnership agreement with USA Cricket, the country’s governing body for games, is proposing to build new ones in the greater metropolitan areas of Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle. The existing grounds in Morrisville and Houston will have additional facilities and capacity, but the ground considered to be the home of cricket in the US is the AirHogs Stadium in Grand Prairie, Dallas.

Fittingly, it is a baseball field to be converted into a cricket facility after MLC acquires a long-term lease. It was home to the Texas AirHogs, a minor league team that shut down during the Covid pandemic.

The flagship stadium in Grand Prairie will be ready next year. It is the first time that a baseball venue has been converted into a cricket venue. That will certainly be a fantastic option to host World Cup matches. We will also have the upgrade in North Carolina and Houston and then of course the existing Florida location, which has already hosted high-level international cricket.

Those four are certainly good options and whether we can get another location ready in time for 2024 remains to be seen. It’s certainly a tight timeline, Dunmore says of the locations where T20 World Cup matches are likely to be held.

Mysore has also previously stated that the MLC will likely start in the existing locations and then expand across the country as new stadiums gradually appear.

Building takes time, especially if you work with local governments on land and development. In both San Jose, which is just south of San Francisco, and Orange County in the Greater Los Angeles region, we have agreements to finalize development plans with the local government agencies, Dunmore says.

At the moment we are diligently working with them and developing our infrastructure plans and by the end of this year we hope to have made some progress. The demographics around those areas are very strong for cricket.

Good pitching

Aside from the involvement of fans and stadium facilities, a basic requirement for cricket – the pitch – is another challenge. Natural grass surfaces are not only difficult to lay and prepare, maintaining them throughout the seasons can be a nightmare as experienced curators are hard to find in the US.

MLC is going for hybrid pitches instead, in an agreement with an Australian company. This is a combination of natural ground and synthetic grass, allowing for low maintenance, but also preserving the almost usual variation in the ball’s behavior after throwing.

Test match cricket won’t be played on it anytime soon, but you can play professional T20 cricket, and that’s very important to us. It’s a vast country, so it’s hard to lay turf in dozens and dozens of places. Hybrid pitches are much easier to maintain once installed. It will accelerate our ability to develop the sport.

It is proposed to install hybrids this year in 20 locations in the Bay Area, New Jersey, Chicago, New York City, St. Louis, Michigan, Seattle, Philadelphia, Dallas, Orlando, Ohio, Boston and Atlanta. After several false starts this century, cricket seems better prepared to pursue the American dream.