The best college football games in 2022; Alabama-Texas A&M, Notre Dame-Ohio comes first

Much of the conversation in the college football season has revolved around reshuffles, collectives, and TV contracts, all of which questioned what the future of the sport should become.

However, once the 2022 season starts, we can put that on the shelf.

Let’s talk about the games. There are great matches in Week 1, rivalry games, conference and non-conference games, and top five showdowns to look forward to this season.

MORE: SN’s 2022 Preseason All-America Team

These are the regular season games (excluding conference championships) we’re most looking forward to as Week 1 (and Week 0!) quickly approaches. Here are 11 games that fit that description:

Best game of week 1

Notre Dame, Ohio (September 3)

Does Notre Dame have to go to the Big Ten? Wait until you see the TV ratings on this one for confirmation. The Buckeyes are heavy favorites with an attack led by Heisman Trophy leader CJ Stroud. Former Ohio State linebacker Marcus Freeman will coach in his first regular season game for the Irish. These schools have met only six times, and the Buckeyes won their last home-and-home regular season in 1995-96. A new generation of fans from both sides will experience that intensity in prime time.

MORE: Could Ohio State Have Its Greatest Offense of All Time?

Best game of week 2

Alabama at Texas (September 10)

Big afternoon kickoff in Austin. Texas gets the spotlight under sophomore coach Steve Sarkisian, the former offensive coordinator for Nick Saban in Alabama. Quinn Ewers will be the focus if he wins the runway. Can Longhorns’ powerful attack turn it into a four-quarter game against Alabama with Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and All-American linebacker Will Anderson? These teams have not met in the regular season since 1922.

DECOURCY: Arch Manning Bought Steve Sarkisian Some Time Needed In Texas

Next Best Non-Conference Game

Utah at Florida (September 3)

The Utes are 2.5-point favorites at The Swamp, where Florida hasn’t lost a home opener since 1989. Billy Napier makes his debut as the Gators coach, and there is quarterback intrigue with playmakers Cam Rising and Anthony Richardson. This is one of two big games for the Pac-12 during opening weekend; with the other in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game between Oregon and Georgia. The Ducks are 17.5-point underdogs. Florida-Utah is likely to be a closer game and the effects of the CFP could last all season.

Best game on neutral site

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas (September 24)

“Jerry World” will once again host this classic rivalry, and the winner of this SEC West challenger matchup will be matched with the team that has its best shot at Alabama later in the season. The Razorbacks broke a nine-game loss streak against the Aggies last season, and KJ Jefferson is one of the most exciting QBs in the FBS. Jimbo Fisher is 10-5 in August/September with the Aggies, and he didn’t make it through October with an undefeated record (excluding 2020). Five of the seven match-ups in Arlington since 2014 have been single-score matches.

Best conference game for September

Georgia in South Carolina (September 17)

Don’t you buy it? This could be the defending champion’s toughest road race until November. Oklahoma transfer quarterback Spencer Rattler adds to the intrigue, though the Gamecocks in Arkansas face a tough road race. Williams-Brice Stadium can be a tough place to play, and the Bulldogs are there 3-3 since 2010, albeit with three straight wins.

MORE: SEC Forecasts, Impact Transfers & More

Best October Conference Game

NC State at Clemson (October 1)

This is the most important game on the ACC schedule. NC State has some playoff appeal around quarterback Devin Leary, who managed for 238 yards and four TDs last season in a 27-21 overtime win. Clemson wants to restore his ACC dominance and they have the longest home win streak in the country with 34 games.

Best November Conference Game

Baylor at Oklahoma (November 5)

Baylor coach Dave Aranda added some warmth to this rivalry last season with a last-second field goal in a 27-14 win, but it’s now another chapter with Oklahoma freshman coach Brent Venables. The Bears are the defending champions of the conference. The Sooners have dominated the all-time series, but the teams are tied at 4-4 when both are in the Top 25. This should be a taste of a Big 12 championship game.

Best resit

Clemson at Notre Dame (November 5)

We could have gone Oklahoma-Nebraska here given the old-school rivalry in Lincoln, but we like this game more. Clemson and Notre Dame didn’t play last season, so this is their first meeting since 2020. The Irish defeated number 1 Clemson 47-40 in the regular season that year, but the Tigers returned the favor with a 31-14 win in the ACC Championship. The last three matchups have been top-five confrontations, and this one will affect the CFP and ACC playoffs.

Best potential top-10 matchup

Notre Dame at USC (November 26)

Let’s have some fun. Let’s say Notre Dame makes it to the final weekend of the season with one defeat, and they travel to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, where a one-loss USC team gearing up for the Pac-12 Championship game awaits. Freeman and Lincoln Riley are just what this rivalry needs. The Irish and Trojans haven’t played a top-10 showdown since 2006, which was a year after the “Bush Push” game.

The best for a game of the century

Michigan, Ohio (November 26)

This is of course the best rivalry game. Ohio State-Michigan was the most-watched regular-season game in 2021, and the Wolverines’ 42-27 win gave much-needed life to a one-sided rivalry. Michigan hasn’t won in the state of Ohio since 2000, and there’s a chance both teams are here 11-0. If that happens, it could be number 1 versus number 2. The other, more realistic chance? Alabama will meet Georgia in the SEC championship game with unbeaten records to match the following week, but that is not a regular season game.

DECOURCY: Michigan’s big win adds spice to fading rivalry

SN’s game of the year

Texas A&M in Alabama (October 8)

This is a turning point game in the SEC, and it should be a top-five showdown at the very least. Saban and Fisher will spend the week downplaying the significance of this game, but given the back and forth off-season, the heat will be there. Fisher became the first Saban assistant to beat the teacher last season, and the Aggies’ 41-38 win still reverberates. This game will provoke the most viral overreaction of the season, no matter the outcome, and it will set the course for who wins the SEC West and perhaps the national championship.