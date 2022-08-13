Paddler Nandhini storms to quarterfinals of TN table tennis tournament – The New Indian Express





Through Express News Service CHENNAI: BR Nandhini of MVM defeated Y Shri Harshini of SSHI 11-4, 11-8, 11-5 in the Girls Under-15 pre-quarters of the Tamil Nadu Table Tennis Association 3rd Ranking Table Tennis Tournament held at ICF indoor stadium on Friday. Results: Pre-Quarter Finals (U-15): Boys: Nikkhil Menon (MST) bt S Aatish (SSHI) 11-5, 11-4, 11-5; D Srivathsav (RTTHPC) bt RP Srikrishna (SSHI) 11-9, 11-7, 11-5; Vishruth Ramakrishnan (MST) bt SS Sringesh (ITTC) 11-6, 11-2, 11-6; G Nithish (SSHI) bt S Surya (MVM) 11-4, 7-11, 11-7, 11-7; K Umesh (RTTHPC) bt Vaaibhav Hariharan (SSHI) 11-2, 11-4, 12-10; V Guru Sanjith (MST) bt P Nithin (VinWin) 11-9, 11-6, 8-11, 11-7; V Tejasram (Jawahar) bt M Arun Karthik (MST) 11-9, 11-4, 11-5; Pranav Janakiraman (SSHI) bt Seshaanth Ramasamy (RTTHPC) 10-12, 11-8, 11-8, 11-5. Girls: N Sharvani (MC) bt Sailakshmi (GMDTTA) 11-3, 11-3, 11-7; SD Mahathi (ITTC) bt S Samyutha (Paddlerz) 11-9,11-5, 11-8; MR Pooja (MVM) bt AS Kaniha (Coronation) 10-12, 11-9, 11-9, 11-6; A Aarudhra (CBETTF) bt P Deeksha (Erode) 11-9, 11-4, 11-9; A Aashini (Coronation) bt S Vilashini (SSHI) 11-8, 11-5, 11-9; SS Mayashri (MST) bt J Sudeshna (CBETTF) 8-11, 11-2, 11-7, 11-9; N Kaviya (VinWin) bt Dharini S (Erode) 11-5, 11-4, 11-6; BR Nandhini (MVM) by Y Shri Harshini (SSHI) 11-4, 11-8, 11-5. Gowri Sankar shines

All round display by J Gowri Sankar (30; 4/22) helped Salem beat Vellore by 28 runs in the quarter finals of the TNCA inter-district T20 tournament for the SS Rajan trophy. Short scores (quarter-final): Coimbatore 167/7 in 20 overs (N Mohammed Ashik 51, P Sugendhiran 37) bt Perambalur 138/9 in 20 overs (N Niranjan 32, R Ramkumar 57); Thiruvallur 157/7 in 20 ovs (Sudhan Sanjeevi Kandepan 43, R Ram Aravindh 37) bt Erodeer 154/6 in 20 ovs (C Arivalagan 60); Salem 165/4 in 20 ovs (J Gowri Sankar 30, G Sujith 81, M Silambarasan 3/22) bt Vellore 137 in 19.3 ovs (S Ajith Kumar 47, J Gowri Sankar 4/22); Tiruchirapalli 152/7 in 20 overs (M Thamarai Selvan 59, C Sarath Kumar 37 no, M Mohammed 3/24) tied with Dindigul 152/4 in 20 overs (K Aashiq 30, M Mohammed 38, V Hanoosh Vijayan 3/27) . (Dindigul won in super over). Rohan stars for Madurai

Riding J Rohan 6 for 36, Madurai defeated Ramanathapuram by seven wickets in the TNCA inter-district Under-19 tournament. Short scores: Tirupur 271/1 in 50 ovs (G Navin 47, KT A Madhava Prasad 110 no, SJ Arun Kumar 100 no) bt Kanyakumari 157 in 36.4 ovs (S Rohan 72, SP Ragul Rithick 4/34, N Abishek 3/16); Kancheepuram 100 in 37 ovs (AK Rajagopalan 49, R Kirubakar 5/29) lost to Coimbatore 101/2 in 18 ovs (Harjith Saravanankumar 46 no, R Kishore 43 no); Thoothukudi 274/9 in 50 ovs (YS Shaik Mohamed 44, V Rajesh 66, M Vairam Sarath Kumar 69, J Jai Simha 4/56) bt Thiruvannamalai 202/9 in 50 ovs (J Jai Simha 70, J Jai Surya 45); Vellore 282/8 in 50 overs (E Tamizharasan 50, C Kesavan 104, N Mani Bharathi 3/36) bt Dharmapuri 115 in 28.3 overs (P Siva Dhanush 45, E Yashwanth 3/34); Ramanathapuram 100 in 33 overs (J Rohan 6/36) lost to Madurai 101/3 in 15.4 overs (S Siva Dev 49); Chengalpattu 232 in 47.5 ovs (Aryan Sanjay Thakre 62, S Sri Hari 34) bt Namakkal 119 in 37.2 ovs (S Sachin 3/33); Tirunelveli 231/9 in 50 ovs (M Manoj Ralan 42, RK Jayant 50, Vella Pandi 58 no, R Ram Prasath 32, M Niruban Kumar 5/41) bt Villupuram 170 in 47.2 ovs (S Soumdeep Aravind Manna 33, M Niruban Kumar 54, M Manoj Ralan 3/23). </p><div class='code-block code-block-7' style='margin: 8px 0; clear: both;'> <script src="https://pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js" defer data-deferred="1"></script> <ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block" data-ad-client="ca-pub-7526957001240989" data-ad-slot="4153454810" data-ad-format="auto" data-full-width-responsive="true"></ins> <script src="data:text/javascript;base64,KGFkc2J5Z29vZ2xlPXdpbmRvdy5hZHNieWdvb2dsZXx8W10pLnB1c2goe30p" defer></script></div> <p>CHENNAI: BR Nandhini of MVM defeated Y Shri Harshini of SSHI 11-4, 11-8, 11-5 in the Girls Under-15 pre-quarters of the Tamil Nadu Table Tennis Association 3rd Ranking Table Tennis Tournament held at ICF indoor stadium on Friday. Results: Pre-Quarter Finals (U-15): Boys: Nikkhil Menon (MST) bt S Aatish (SSHI) 11-5, 11-4, 11-5; D Srivathsav (RTTHPC) bt RP Srikrishna (SSHI) 11-9, 11-7, 11-5; Vishruth Ramakrishnan (MST) bt SS Sringesh (ITTC) 11-6, 11-2, 11-6; G Nithish (SSHI) bt S Surya (MVM) 11-4, 7-11, 11-7, 11-7; K Umesh (RTTHPC) bt Vaaibhav Hariharan (SSHI) 11-2, 11-4, 12-10; V Guru Sanjith (MST) bt P Nithin (VinWin) 11-9, 11-6, 8-11, 11-7; V Tejasram (Jawahar) bt M Arun Karthik (MST) 11-9, 11-4, 11-5; Pranav Janakiraman (SSHI) bt Seshaanth Ramasamy (RTTHPC) 10-12, 11-8, 11-8, 11-5. Girls: N Sharvani (MC) bt Sailakshmi (GMDTTA) 11-3, 11-3, 11-7; SD Mahathi (ITTC) bt S Samyutha (Paddlerz) 11-9,11-5, 11-8; MR Pooja (MVM) bt AS Kaniha (Coronation) 10-12, 11-9, 11-9, 11-6; A Aarudhra (CBETTF) bt P Deeksha (Erode) 11-9, 11-4, 11-9; A Aashini (Coronation) bt S Vilashini (SSHI) 11-8, 11-5, 11-9; SS Mayashri (MST) bt J Sudeshna (CBETTF) 8-11, 11-2, 11-7, 11-9; N Kaviya (VinWin) bt Dharini S (Erode) 11-5, 11-4, 11-6; BR Nandhini (MVM) by Y Shri Harshini (SSHI) 11-4, 11-8, 11-5. Gowri Sankar shines all round by J Gowri Sankar (30; 4/22) helped Salem Vellore by 28 runs in the quarter-finals of the TNCA’s inter-district T20 tournament for the SS Rajan trophy. Short scores (quarter-final): Coimbatore 167/7 in 20 ovs (N Mohammed Ashik 51, P Sugendhiran 37) bt Perambalur 138/9 in 20 ovs (N Niranjan 32, R Ramkumar 57); Thiruvallur 157/7 in 20 ovs (Sudhan Sanjeevi Kandepan 43, R Ram Aravindh 37) bt Erodeer 154/6 in 20 ovs (C Arivalagan 60); Salem 165/4 in 20 ovs (J Gowri Sankar 30, G Sujith 81, M Silambarasan 3/22) bt Vellore 137 in 19.3 ovs (S Ajith Kumar 47, J Gowri Sankar 4/22); Tiruchirapalli 152/7 in 20 ovs (M Thamarai Selvan 59, C Sarath Kumar 37 no, M Mohammed 3/24) equal to Dindigul 152/4 in 20 ovs (K Aashiq 30, M Mohammed 38, V Hanoosh Vijayan 3/27) . (Dindigul won in super over). Rohan shines for Madurai Madurai rides on J Rohan 6 for 36, beating Ramanathapuram by seven wickets in the TNCA inter-district Under-19 tournament. Short scores: Tirupur 271/1 in 50 ovs (G Navin 47, KT A Madhava Prasad 110 no, SJ Arun Kumar 100 no) bt Kanyakumari 157 in 36.4 ovs (S Rohan 72, SP Ragul Rithick 4/34, N Abishek 3/16); Kancheepuram 100 in 37 ovs (AK Rajagopalan 49, R Kirubakar 5/29) lost to Coimbatore 101/2 in 18 ovs (Harjith Saravanankumar 46 no, R Kishore 43 no); Thoothukudi 274/9 in 50 ovs (YS Shaik Mohamed 44, V Rajesh 66, M Vairam Sarath Kumar 69, J Jai Simha 4/56) bt Thiruvannamalai 202/9 in 50 ovs (J Jai Simha 70, J Jai Surya 45); Vellore 282/8 in 50 ovs (E Tamizharasan 50, C Kesavan 104, N Mani Bharathi 3/36) bt Dharmapuri 115 in 28.3 ovs (P Siva Dhanush 45, E Yashwanth 3/34); Ramanathapuram 100 in 33 overs (J Rohan 6/36) lost to Madurai 101/3 in 15.4 ovs (S Siva Dev 49); Chengalpattu 232 in 47.5 ovs (Aryan Sanjay Thakre 62, S Sri Hari 34) bt Namakkal 119 in 37.2 ovs (S Sachin 3/33); Tirunelveli 231/9 in 50 ovs (M Manoj Ralan 42, RK Jayant 50, Vella Pandi 58 no, R Ram Prasath 32, M Niruban Kumar 5/41) bt Villupuram 170 in 47.2 ovs (S Soumdeep Aravind Manna 33, M Niruban Kumar 54, M Manoj Ralan 3/23).<br />

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newindianexpress.com/sport/other/2022/aug/13/paddler-nandhini-storms-into-quarterfinals-of-tn-table-tennis-tournament-2487133.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos