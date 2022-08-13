BYU Football: Why the Cougars Defense Feels the Heat in 2022

After No. 10 Wisconsin rolled up 491 yards, 235 of them on the ground, at BYU in a 40-6 romp over the Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium in 2017, BYU Defense Coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki didn’t panic or trigger a large-scale changes to his plans when the Cougars traveled to Madison the following year.

We just had to make sure the right guys were in the right places, Tuiaki said.

Sticking to a similar defensive game plan, but with a healthier team and star defender Sione Takitaki playing linebacker rather than defensive end, BYU held No. 6 Wisconsin at 4.7 yards per rush and claimed a 24-21 upset win at Camp Randall Stadium in 2018 .

Tuiaki alluded to that stunning turnaround on Wednesday when asked what his defense was doing in the 2022 preseason training camp to defend against the run. Last year, the Cougars ranked 73rd in the nation in hasty defense, losing 4.34 yards per carry and 156.8 yards per game.

Losses to Boise State, Baylor and UAB in the bowl game can be attributed to the Cougars struggling to stop the run in those games, being especially bad in third place. They were 106th in the country in the third down conversion defense (.430).

Does Tuiakis intend to turn that around?

First, stay healthy, which is of course easier said than done. Before star center linebacker Keenan Pili suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 3 against Arizona State, BYU’s rush defense was great. While Ben Bywater came on admirably and led the team in tackles, BYU’s defense wasn’t the same after Pili went out, and it was even worse when Rover linebacker Payton Wilgar missed the final three games after shoulder surgery.

You can’t play as many snaps with your starters, or you start losing them at the end of the year, Tuiaki said. I always (rotated) the defensive linemen because it’s something I did with Kalani (Sitake) when we were still in Utah. I had a very good time. You keep the boys healthy, you bring the others.

BYU linebacker Keenan Pili looks on during BYU practice on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

Tuiaki said the Cougars are now so far in defense that they have enough depth to turn not only on the D-line, but also with the linebackers and the defensive backs.

We feel good about the depth, he said. We are now trying to reinforce the secondary. We feel we have four corners to play. We have a few nickels that we think we can rotate. We are trying to determine who the protections are and which packages (work best).

Another move he has made is to switch versatile senior Pepe Tanuvasa from defensive side to linebacker Mike, in support of Pili. Tanuvasa isn’t as talented as Takitaki, who is still in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns, was in 2018, but he’s like a universal tool in the words of defensive end Tyler Batty.

Pepe is a really talented guy, had great skills, said Batty. We can deploy Pepe anywhere and he’s going to get the job done.

If nothing else, it’s nice insurance if Pili slowly returns to his pre-injury form, or gets injured again. Pili said on Wednesday that he feels super healthy and that his knee is almost 100% healed.

It actually feels a lot better than I thought it would be, he said.

Much of the focus in fall camp was on BYU’s violation, and for good reason. Almost all of the Cougars’ best players are on that side of the ball. Tuiaki was asked if there is pressure on the defense not to be the weakest link again in 2022 and better come off the field at third deficit so that the common offense can have more time on the ball.

There is always busy. The pressure is that we have a good team. There is no doubt that we have a good team, said Tuiaki. We just have to make sure we put the guys in the right position and put ourselves in position to win games. Because I think we can win a lot of games with the team we have.

Now that Pili and Wilgar are healthy and fully participating in the camp, we are pretty good on defense across the board, Tuiaki said.

The Cougars were 51st in scoring defense (24.6 points per game) last year, which isn’t bad as they faced seven Power Five schedules. They were 74th in overall defense, giving up 388.8 yards per game.

Tanuvasa said the defense definitely has a chip on his shoulder this year.

We are the first to point the finger at ourselves. We take responsibility for what happened last year. Win or lose, we know there is always room for improvement, he said. A huge amount of thought has gone into stopping the run. As we look ahead to the teams we have on the schedule, we know it’s going to be very tough, very physical. We feel that we have prepared the summer well and are ready to take on the challenge.

Batty endorsed that idea, saying that stopping the run falls on the entire defense, but especially on the front seven.

For the most part, many of us block out sound. We don’t pay much attention to it. But we hear things, Batty said. Defensive guys are hungry. We want to show how good we can be.

As the defense gave up 281 first downs in 2021 and took a dismal 101st place in the country in that category, BYU’s time of possession suffered. The Cougars were 87th in that stat, meaning the offense opportunities were more limited.

Kevin Clune, the linebackers coach, said it would take all 11 defenders to stop the run, but having stars like Pili and Wilgar back on the field is a good start.

All you have to do is go back to the first two games of last year to see what Keenan did. I mean, he had 17 tackles in the game in Arizona, and there was a bloodlust to get to that football, Clune said. He is an intelligent player, a fast and physical player. And I can’t wait to see what he does in the end when he gets back on the field on race day.

Payton, same thing. Very smart player, intoxicating player, physical player, all those things. He was there maybe nine of the games. So having both shoulders healthy will hopefully improve his game.

And maybe then no one will wonder why the Cougars can’t stop the run.