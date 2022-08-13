Win streak Kyrgios ended by Hurkacz in Canada, Ruud strolls to semifinals

MONTREAL, Canada, Aug. 12 (Reuters) – Nick Kyrgios’ nine-game winning streak ended in the quarterfinals of the Canadian Masters as eighth-seeded Pole Hubert Hurkacz battled his way to a 7-6 (4) 6-7 ( 5) 6 -1 win on Friday.

Kyrgios enjoyed excellent form and suffered his first loss since falling to Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final.

The 27-year-old won a title at the Citi Open, among other things, before running into Hurkacz, who improved his record to 2-0 against the Australian after a three-set victory in the Halle semi-final earlier this year.

“Nick has played really unbelievably over the past few months,” said Hurkacz. “Fighting him is very challenging, but also fun.

“He can make any shot. He doesn’t really have many weaknesses, if any. I just tried to serve well and stay aggressive.”

Hurkacz then takes on Norwegian fourth seed Caper Ruud, who reached the last four by overthrowing Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-1 6-2 as sixth-seeded home city.

Kyrgios shook off the end of his winning streak, saying in his usual blunt manner that he didn’t care and was more interested in going home after the US Open to see his mother and father, who are not well.

“I honestly don’t care,” said the Australian, adding that he would be moving to Cincinnati as soon as possible, where he will continue his build-up to the US Open. “I’ve been away from home, away from my mother, away from my father.

“They’re not that good right now. So I don’t really care about ‘no winning streak.’ I have two more tournaments to go before I can go home,” he said, referring to Cincinnati and the US Open.

LARGE SERVERS

The two big servers smashed into one another on Center Court, Hurkacz fired 20 aces and Kyrgios struck back with 19 in a match that yielded two breaks, both to the Pole in the final set.

What had been a tense battle suddenly turned into the third when Hurkacz, aided by a couple of double errors from Kyrgios, secured the first break.

With the help of yet another double foul from Kyrgios, Hurkacz broke the Australian again to lead 5-1 and held on to serve to secure his place in the last four.

Flag-waving Canadian fans later filled center court hoping to see Auger-Aliasime make it through the weekend.

He started positively breaking through Ruud at the first opportunity, but it was all disappointment from then on, as the misguided Quebec native made a lot more casual mistakes.

“It was one of those days where everything goes in favor of one (person) and luckily it was in my favor,” said Ruud. “I’m sure Felix played better than today.

“It’s a shame because he plays at home. Maybe that played a part. You might be nervous, but I’m not going to talk for Felix.”

Briton Dan Evans also advanced to the semi-finals, coming back from a set-down to hand American Tommy Paul a 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 defeat to a last-four encounter with Pablo Carrena Busta to put on.

The Spaniard won 7-6(4), 6-1 against British qualifier Jack Draper to secure his place in the next round.

Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto and Michael Church in Hong Kong; Editing by Ken Ferris and William Mallard

