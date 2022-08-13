Sports
Win streak Kyrgios ended by Hurkacz in Canada, Ruud strolls to semifinals
MONTREAL, Canada, Aug. 12 (Reuters) – Nick Kyrgios’ nine-game winning streak ended in the quarterfinals of the Canadian Masters as eighth-seeded Pole Hubert Hurkacz battled his way to a 7-6 (4) 6-7 ( 5) 6 -1 win on Friday.
Kyrgios enjoyed excellent form and suffered his first loss since falling to Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final.
The 27-year-old won a title at the Citi Open, among other things, before running into Hurkacz, who improved his record to 2-0 against the Australian after a three-set victory in the Halle semi-final earlier this year.
“Nick has played really unbelievably over the past few months,” said Hurkacz. “Fighting him is very challenging, but also fun.
“He can make any shot. He doesn’t really have many weaknesses, if any. I just tried to serve well and stay aggressive.”
Hurkacz then takes on Norwegian fourth seed Caper Ruud, who reached the last four by overthrowing Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-1 6-2 as sixth-seeded home city.
Kyrgios shook off the end of his winning streak, saying in his usual blunt manner that he didn’t care and was more interested in going home after the US Open to see his mother and father, who are not well.
“I honestly don’t care,” said the Australian, adding that he would be moving to Cincinnati as soon as possible, where he will continue his build-up to the US Open. “I’ve been away from home, away from my mother, away from my father.
“They’re not that good right now. So I don’t really care about ‘no winning streak.’ I have two more tournaments to go before I can go home,” he said, referring to Cincinnati and the US Open.
LARGE SERVERS
The two big servers smashed into one another on Center Court, Hurkacz fired 20 aces and Kyrgios struck back with 19 in a match that yielded two breaks, both to the Pole in the final set.
What had been a tense battle suddenly turned into the third when Hurkacz, aided by a couple of double errors from Kyrgios, secured the first break.
With the help of yet another double foul from Kyrgios, Hurkacz broke the Australian again to lead 5-1 and held on to serve to secure his place in the last four.
Flag-waving Canadian fans later filled center court hoping to see Auger-Aliasime make it through the weekend.
He started positively breaking through Ruud at the first opportunity, but it was all disappointment from then on, as the misguided Quebec native made a lot more casual mistakes.
“It was one of those days where everything goes in favor of one (person) and luckily it was in my favor,” said Ruud. “I’m sure Felix played better than today.
“It’s a shame because he plays at home. Maybe that played a part. You might be nervous, but I’m not going to talk for Felix.”
Briton Dan Evans also advanced to the semi-finals, coming back from a set-down to hand American Tommy Paul a 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 defeat to a last-four encounter with Pablo Carrena Busta to put on.
The Spaniard won 7-6(4), 6-1 against British qualifier Jack Draper to secure his place in the next round.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto and Michael Church in Hong Kong; Editing by Ken Ferris and William Mallard
Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Sources
2/ https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/kyrgios-win-streak-ends-with-quarter-final-loss-hurkacz-canada-2022-08-12/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Gill says he is ‘compelled’ to testify against Imran – Newspaper August 13, 2022
- Rahul Gandhi questions Prime Minister Modi’s ‘silence’ on China | India is blooming August 13, 2022
- Bollywood Hit Party Tickets, Fri, 12 Aug 2022 at 10:30 PM August 13, 2022
- Floating dresses and loose dresses for summer August 13, 2022
- Rowing’s Raggi Named Finalist for CRCA Athlete of the Year August 13, 2022