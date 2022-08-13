Wing Help: What About Evan Rodrigues?





The recent news about Robin Lehner has distracted me from talking about one last player I want to mention as a possible option for the Vegas Golden Knights. We’ve already talked about both Phil Kessel and Sonny Milano; Now let’s turn our attention to Evan Rodrigues. With the Golden Knights still in dire need of wingers and the similarities between Milano and Rodrigues great, I won’t bother repeating myself here with some of the benefits of signing E-Rod. Like Milano and even Kessel, Rodrigues is a young winger who can score, perform well and probably won’t cost much to sign. With that out of the way, let’s see what separates him from the pack. Evan Rodrigues Evan Rodrigues is an unwritten 29-year-old right-shot Canadian forward who can play all three forward positions. He is coming off a season with 19 goals and 24 assists with the Pittsburgh Penguins for 43 points in 82 games. This makes him the fourth highest point producer of the remaining NHL free agents. PROS Eichel Rodrigues attended Boston University for four years and was a key member of BU’s 2015 Hockey East Championship. One of his teammates is someone you may have heard of, and that’s Jack Eichel. Eichel and Rodrigues worked well together at the BU, and after Eichel entered the league, the Sabers gave the unwritten Rodrigues a chance to do it again. At the NHL level, the duo was much less successful and Rodrigues was traded to the Penguins. But since then he has built a fine career. Centre Another advantage unique to Rodrigues is his ability to play centrally. The depth of the Golden Knight’s center is strong, but their wing depth can make someone like Chandler Stephenson or Nicolas Roy go to the wing. If necessary, Rodrigues can play centrally, which is an added advantage to signing him. Similar benefits Like Milano, Rodrigues is adding scoring to the Golden Knights, the power play depth is young and likely to be signed on a cheap contract given how long he’s been in the NHL free agency. CONS coherence Again, a big reason guys like Milano, Kessel and Rodrigues have not been signed is because of their inconsistency in scoring at the NHL level. Rodrigues set a career high in points with the Penguins last season, but did so with multiple scoring droughts. He had two eight-game winless streaks. Still a contract The argument that any additional contract is a bad contract for the Golden Knights still holds true here, as it does with Milano and Kessel. However, recent developments with Lehner have freed up $5 million in cap space for the Golden Knights this coming season, which they could use to buy a winger or goalkeeper. VHN’s offer: 1 year, $1 million Welcome to your new home for Vegas Golden Knights, the latest news, analysis and opinions. Like us on facebookfollow us on Twitter and don’t forget to subscribe to VHN+ for all of our members-only content, the entire Vegas Hockey Now crew, plus an ad-free browsing experience.

