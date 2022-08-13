Finlandia Womens Hockey hires new head coach





MARQUETTE, Michigan (WLUC) — Finlandia University announced a new head coach for its women’s hockey team on Friday. Michael Kuruc is the new head coach of the Lions. Kuruc will begin his duties on September 1. We are excited to announce Mike as the next head coach of our women’s hockey program, said athletic director Curtis Wittenberg. Mike brings with him a huge passion, which we will convert into great energy within the program. With his strong work ethic, we see a bright future for Finlandia women’s hockey under his leadership. Before signing as the head coach for Finlandia, Kuruc was the assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at SUNY-Potsdam from 2021-22, overseeing the hockey activities and equipment programs. Kuruc also helped coach the goalkeepers and brought in seven student athletes for the 2022 season. Kuruc saw the Bears reach the NEWHL semifinals. I am incredibly honored and grateful to be the next Head Coach of the Finlandia Lions, said Kuruc. I hope I can use my past experience to provide an enriching experience for our student-athletes on the ice, in the classroom and in the community. Kuruc started as an undergrad at Syracuse University, where he was goalkeeper and team manager for the ACHA Division-I program from 2015-2019. Kuruc helped the Orange squad to three conference championships and two national appearances (2015-16, 2016-17). As a team manager, he was in charge of the promotions and was also the official scorer and announcer. From 2016 to 2019, Kuruc held additional duties as a video coordinator and member of the operations staff for the NCAA Division I women’s hockey team. His duties included creating pre-scout and in-game footage, uploading game videos and assisting in planning team trips and meals. Kuruc saw the team win the CHA Championship and earn their first NCAA appearance in 2018-19. In 2019-20, Kuruc joined the men’s ice hockey program at Kings College where he was the graduate assistant for Hockey Operations. He was responsible for taking pre-scout and in-game footage, uploading game videos and assisting with hockey operations and equipment management. Kuruc was also responsible for coaching the goalkeepers. In 2020-21, he returned to Syracuse as a volunteer assistant coach for the women’s hockey team. Kuruc has a BS in Sports Management with a minor in Event & Facilities Management from Syracuse and an MS in Organizational Leadership from Robert Morris (Pa.). Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

