Durden named finalist for ASCA Coach of the Year







Catharyn Hayne/KLC Photos Dave Durden was named as one of six finalists on Tuesday for the 2022 American Swimming Coaches Associations George Haines Coach of the Year Award.

Cal Mens Swimming & Diving Head Coach with Six Finalists for Highest Honor

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. California Men’s Swimming & Diving Head Coach David Durden has been named as one of six finalists for the American Swimming Coaches Association’s 2022 George Haines Coach of the Year Award. Durden and five other finalists were announced Tuesday by the ASCA. Durden’s finalists include Todd DeSorbo (Virginia), Ray Looze (Indiana), Greg Meehan (Stanford), Anthony Nesty (Florida) and Michael Norment (Georgia Tech). All six finalists coached athletes who won gold medals at the recent FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. The award is presented annually to the individual whose coaching effectiveness has contributed most to America’s swimming excellence on the global stage. Durden, who was previously named ASCA George Haines Coach of the Year in 2016, coached Ryan Murphy to three medals, including a pair of golds at the 2022 FINA World Championships in June. Murphy, one of four team captains for the United States, won his first individual world title in the 200m backstroke (1:54.52), earned gold in the 4x100m mixed medley relay by swimming the first leg in the preliminaries and captured silver in the 100m back (51.97). It was a decorated calendar year for Durden, who led the Golden Bears to the 2022 NCAA team title in March. The title was Cal’s fifth under Durden in his 15-year tenure and extended a string of 12 consecutive NCAA Championships that have seen the Bears finish in the top two, dating back to 2010. For his efforts in the collegiate campaign, Durden was named to the NCAA Coach of the Year for the sixth time and the Pac-12 Coach of the Year for the 11th time overall and the fifth consecutive season. The winner of the ASCA George Haines Coach of the Year 2022 will be announced on September 8, 2022 at the awards ceremony held at the ASCA World Clinic at the Westgate Resort in Las Vegas. The ASCA Coach of the Year has been awarded since 1961. In addition to Durden’s recognition as ASCA Coach of the Year in 2016, many of the industry’s greats have been honored in the past, including George Haines, as the award is named Doc Counsilman, Eddie Reese, Bob Bowman, Gregg Troy, Jon Urbanchek and many others. STAY PLACED Follow the Bears on Twitter for full coverage of Cal men’s swimming and diving (@CalMenSwim), Instagram (@CalMenSwim) and Facebook (Facebook.com/CalMensSwimming and Diving).

