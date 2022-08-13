Farewell Darren Stevens, the Guinness-loving trundler turned county cricket legend





Stevos gets you – so the WhatsApp group for Australian cricketers playing county cricket is called. Darren Stevens normally did, even the great Marnus Labuschagne whom he cheaply pitched to him both innings in the County Championship. To the relief of those Aussies—and dozens of Englishmen in the counties, too—Stevens may not be around much longer. He will be released by Kent at the end of this season. While Stevens says he still wants to play, he will be 47 in April; his county cricket career is almost certainly coming to an end. But what a career it has been: Stevens was the Benjamin Button of county cricket. At 28, he had only six first-class wickets to his name, playing as a batsman who only bowled occasionally. Since 2011, the season in which he turned 35, Stevens has taken 497 wickets at 22.61 each. In the same period, he amassed 7,840 runs at 35.96 apiece against Glamorgan. Added up, it adds up to one of the great extended runs in county game history. The older Stevens got, the better he got. When Kent last had the nerve to release him, in 2019, he scored 237 and took five for 20 in the same Championship match against Yorkshire; Kent promptly withdrew. In 2021, he became the oldest player to be named as one of Wisden’s five Cricketers of the Year since 1933. From 2017, the summer in which he turned 41, to the end of last year, Stevens cost 227 wickets 17.92 each. These were songs straight from the 19th century. And in many ways, so was Stevens’ approach – swept-out, combined with a hint of seam movement, at a good length on a stump delivered with metronome accuracy at a speed of just over 70 mph. His old-fashioned approach extended beyond the field as well. “What I do rely on is a pint of Guinness after playing every day,” he explained last year. “There’s the secret, enough iron.”

