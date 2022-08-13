Preview, livestream, planning and draw

The U.S.’s oldest professional tennis tournament to be played in its hometown takes center stage next week as a list of tennis A-listers from far and wide to set up camp in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Founded in 1889, the Western & Southern Open is held at the Lindner Family Tennis Center and has hosted more than centuries of champions. From Ashleigh Barty and Serena Williams to Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Britain’s very own Andy Murray, the Cincinnati Open has welcomed more than 100 International Tennis Hall of Famers throughout its colorful, expansive history.

When is the Western & Southern Open 2022?

Qualifications run from Saturday 13 August until sunday 14 august while the main draw takes place from sunday 14 august until Sunday 21 August.

Which UK players will participate in the Western & Southern Open 2022?

UK #1 Cam Norrie will have his sights set on joining compatriot – and two-time Western & Southern Open champion – Andy Murray on the premier list of Open champions.

After taking the win at Indian Wells last year, Norrie already has a Masters title to his name, but could he make it second in Cincinnati? The Briton has only played in the main draw of the tournament twice in recent years, so will Norrie be lucky the third time on his return? All to play for this year’s Western & Southern Open.

Joining Norrie will be Rothesay Open Nottingham champion this year, Dan Evans. The Birmingham-born star will head to the main draw in Cincinnati after his successful run in Montreal, where he will continue to play after reaching the quarter-finals.

Like Norrie, Evans will also enter the tournament for the third time this year, as he has his sights set on what would be his first-ever Masters trophy.

Meanwhile, a familiar face returns to the United States after making her mark in New York City last season; reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu.

The 19-year-old is slated to make her first appearance at the Western & Southern Open ahead of her highly anticipated return to the fourth and final Grand Slam of the year, while fellow Briton Harriet Dart qualifying for the first time.

doubles

The world’s number 1 in doubles Joe Salisbury will make his third appearance at the tournament alongside Rajeev Ram after exiting the quarter-finals last year, while former champion Jamie Murray returns after many successful years with the Cincinnati Masters, reaching three finals in nine appearances.

The two-time mixed doubles champion of Wimbledon, Neal Skupski, who previously joined forces with Murray for two in three appearances at the tournament, but this year is joining partner Wesley Koolhof with whom he has won five titles since teaming up in January. In the meantime, Lloyd Glass Pool is expected to make his debut after his win in Hamburg and impressive run in Croatia.

Who else is playing at the Western & Southern Open 2022?

Center Court at the Lindner Family Tennis Center has many fond memories of the world’s number 1. Daniil Medvedev, after winning his first Masters tournament three years ago this time. Now, with 14 Tour titles under his belt, the winner of the Mifel Tennis Open will enter the tournament this season as the top leaguer.

Seemingly a who’s who list of tennis greats, the King of Clay Rafael Nadal also earns his place as second-placed in the entry list, while compatriot, 19-year-old Carlos Alcarazomakes his second appearance as the world No. 4 after coming in last year with a world ranking of 55.

This year’s Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios also joins the lineup as a wildcard after his win in Washington.

With the women, however, all eyes are on two women who have built a legacy that will never be broken: Serena and Venus Williams. Serena indicates that she can distance herself from what was a brilliant career after the US Open. She enters the protected rankings for one last rodeo in Cincinnati, while Venus joins her sister as a wildcard.

Six-time champion at Tour level, Poland Any Swiatek, will also have all eyes on her as she tops the rankings since she took the world No. 1 spot in April.

Click here to see the full player list.

Who are the reigning champions of the Western & Southern Open?

Men’s singles – Alexander Zverev (GER)

– Alexander Zverev (GER) Men’s doubles – Marcel Granollers (ESP) & Horacio Zeballos (ARG)

– Marcel Granollers (ESP) & Horacio Zeballos (ARG) Women’s singles – Ashleigh Barty (AUS)

– Ashleigh Barty (AUS) Ladies double – Samantha Stosur (AUS) & Zhang Shuai (CHN)

When is the draw of the Western & Southern Open?

Main draw women

Men’s main draw

How to watch the Western & Southern Open 2022?

You can watch this year’s Western & Southern Open exclusively on Amazon Prime Sports.