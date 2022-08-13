Screenshots: Vegas’ Goalie Problem, Hockey Quebec and Flyers Prospects Stuck in Russia

Vladimir Bezzubov/KHL

Hello, and welcome to a new edition of Screen Shots, a regular THN column where we break down a few hockey topics into smaller bytes. Let’s get started right away, shall we?

– It must be devastating for the Vegas Golden Knights to lose their starting goalkeeper, Robin Lehner, for the entire 2022-23 season after the veteran had hip surgery. Backup Laurent Brossoit is in no way the net answer for Vegas; three times, in limited action in the past five years, the 29-year-old Brossoit has posted a save percentage of 0.895 or lower. He is also recovering from an injury.

After that, Vegas’ goaltending depth chart has 25-year-old Logan Thompson, who has all 20 games of NHL experience, and journeyman Michael Hutchinson, who is 32 and now on his fifth NHL team. Hutchinson has more experience – 137 NHL games – than Thompson, but there is a reason why he was available and signed a minimum league contract.

Good goalkeeping is a rare commodity in today’s NHL, and Vegas now has the potential for complete disaster this season. No team is going to help them by trading for a legitimate difference maker in the net. Those kinds of assets are too valuable to give up. The best Vegas GM Kelly McCrimmon can hope for a young goalkeeper at a crossroads with his current team, or a veteran whose performances haven’t lived up to his salary — think Semyon Varlamov on Long Island, for example.

The Golden Knights will have some salary cap via Lehner’s $5 million salary on the injured reserve, but that won’t mean much if there aren’t above-average goalkeepers to trade for. McCrimmon has his work cut out for him, and he’ll be under scrutiny as he tries to bolster his goalkeeping work. All the efforts of star strikers Jack Eichel, Mark Stone and elite D-men Alex Pietrangelo will mean nothing if they don’t have a decent option between the pipes.

– Good to see Hockey Quebec kicks off an independent investigation into allegations of racism in the Hockey Outaouais minor league. But there’s a bigger point here – the fact that, despite the popular slogan “hockey is for everyone,” there’s still a long way to go, in just about every league out there, before that becomes true. Far too many bigots believe that hockey is only for people who look and act the way they do, and that mentality still poisons too many minds.

Suppose Hockey Canada wouldn’t be such a disaster right now, with sex scandals and the resignation of its Board of Directors. In that case, they might have focused their energies on doing more, across the country, to make minorities more welcome and safer than they are today. As the demographics shift in North America, it’s critical to hockey’s long-term success that they find and fund programs that reach out to the traditionally non-hockey-friendly communities and put a welcome mat in front of them. And they need to drive out racists who generally have no place in society, let alone a high-profile, high-profile sport. Zero tolerance for hatred in hockey.

– Finally, we hope for the best for the Philadelphia Flyers youths Ivan Fedotov and Mikhail Vorobyev, who are two victims of the millions of victims of the current horrific Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. Fedotov and Vorobyev, both 25 years old, have been drafted into Russian war service. Yet both are currently in different, but still terrible, situations, and they deserve to be supported in every way possible.

Fedotov was reportedly arrested in July and charged with evading military service, and his trial is expected to begin Thursday in Russia. If found guilty, he could face up to two years in prison. Meanwhile, Vorobyev pleaded guilty to bribery charges while trying to evade war service. He faces up to 12 years in prison.

Obviously this is outrageous. Vorobyev and Fedotov are athletes, not soldiers to be used as pawns in the madden Vladimir Putin’s psychotic attempts to seize power. We must not let this groundless war fade into the background. The NHLPA and the Professional Hockey Players Association should do everything possible to release those players and protect all others unfairly connected to the war in Russia. If ever there was a reason to work together as a profession and a community and bring about real change, this is it.