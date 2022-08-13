Chinn and Sample ready for 122nd US Amateur Championship





PARAMUS, NJ Current Duke Golfers Kelly Chinn and Luke Preview are set to begin play at the 122nd United States Amateur Championship, which begins Monday in Paramus, NJ. The up-and-coming sophomore Blue Devils are two of 312 golfers looking to hoist the Havemeyer Trophy by the end of next week. The championship consists of 36 holes of stroke play 18 each on Monday 15 and Tuesday 16 August, followed by a cut to capture the lowest 64 players. After the cut, there will be six rounds of match play starting on Wednesday, August 17. The championship game, a 36-hole final, is scheduled for Sunday 21 August. Sample was the first of the two Blue Devils to qualify for the championship, survive a playoff and earn one of three qualifying spots up for grabs at the Rochester, NY sectional qualifier at Webster Golf Club. He carded a 3-under in the first round before hitting an even par 71 in the second round, finishing in a tie for third. The two-on-one playoff went with two extra holes when Sample made a par, while his opponent bogeyed on the par-3 second hole at Webster GC. Chinn competed in the 94th and final sectional qualifier hosted in Newport News, Virginia at the James River Country Club. His first round three-under-67 put him in a tie for fifth place, pushing him up the standings in the second round. Chinn did that by carding a four-under 66. The Blue Devil secured his spot in the championship with a birdie on the par-5 18th hole, pushing him into second place and out of every possible third-place tiebreaker playoff. Chinn was the only qualifier to come out of James River CC to be bogey-free during the two rounds of play. Men’s golf alumNathan Smith also qualified for the field. He competed in the sectional qualifier at the Old Works Golf Course in Anaconda, Mont. He finished three-under and in second place. Smith was a member of the Blue Devils from 2002-06 with a career average of 74.20 over his four seasons and was a co-medalist at the Augusta State Invitational during the 2003-04 season with a nine-under attempt. He was a third-team All-America roster in 2004 and an All-America honorable mention in 2005. The stroke play portion of the championship will be fought on two courts in Paramus. Arcola Country Club is the additional course used for stroke play, with the Ridgewood Country Club being both the stroke play co-host and match play host. Sample tees on Monday at 8:13 AM (Ridgewood #9) and Tuesday at 1:28 PM (Arcola #1). Chinn’s tee times are Monday at 12:57 PM (Arcola #10) and Tuesday at 8:02 AM (Ridgewood #1). Smith will tee off Monday at 8:24 AM (Arcola #1) and Tuesday at 1:39 PM (Ridgewood #9). Live scoring for the American amateur is available at usga.org. Peacock will stream match coverage starting Wednesday at 4:00 PM ET, with live coverage on Golf Channel from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM ET. #Good week

