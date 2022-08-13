South African Premier League Cricket Teams: SA Premier League and CSA T20 League 2023 Team List





South African Premier League Cricket Teams: The first edition of CSA’s franchise T20 league kicks off in January next year. The Indian Premier League’s (IPL) success in viewership and especially monetization, with record broadcasting rights deals and other sponsorship deals in its fifteen years of existence, has been a perfect example and case study for the boards of other countries to follow. Cricket South Africa has now decided to act as the newest entrant in this business of the franchise T20 competition, and in partnership with television broadcaster SuperSport, the inaugural season of the CSA T20 competition is set to begin in January 2023. Former South African skipper Greame Smith has been appointed head of this T20 league and will be tasked with ensuring its sustainability after the Mzansi Super League had to be scrapped due to a broadcasting rights issue. In addition, the happy news for CSA is that the owners of the six IPL teams have successfully bid on all six franchises in the tournament. South African Premier League Cricket Teams Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals and one of the owners of Delhi Capitals managed to successfully bid for the CSA T20 league franchises last month. According to verified reports, CSK, through parent company Chennai Super Kings Sports Limited, placed the highest bid for the Johannesburg franchise during the informal auction, and Reliance Industries – owners of MI, managed to Cape Town team. stand for! Now in Newest member in our #A family from teams ➡️ @MICapeTown : Alex Chipic#MIcapetown @OfficialCSA pic.twitter.com/jfhszgh0WS MI Cape Town (@MICapeTown) August 10, 2022 ALSO READ: Players signed so far by CSA T20 league franchises The Sun TV Group – owners of SRH, bought the Judge (formerly Port Elizabeth) franchise, and the RP Sanjeev Goenka group – owners of LSG who made their IPL debut this year have the Durban team. The other two teams are from Paarl and Pretoriawhich were purchased by Rajasthan Royals and Parth Jindal (co-owner of Delhi Capitals) respectively. According to the tournament rules, a team can only sign one South African player with a limit, three foreign players and one player without a limit for the player auction, which will take place in the coming weeks, according to a press release from the CSA on Wednesday.

