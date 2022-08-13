Fantasy Cheat Sheet 2022: Rankings, Sleepers, Projections, Auction Values, Best Team Names, Fantasy Football Concept Strategy

Back in the day, you might have bought a “concept guide” magazine at your local grocery store. In the early days of the Internet, it was all about subscribing to “concept kits.” 2022 is all about finding the best fantasy football cheat sheet, and we would humbly throw in our hats. Here you will ultimately find our rankings (standard, PPR, superflex, IDP) rankings, potential sleepers, breakouts and busts, projected auction values, mock drafts, statistical projections, concept strategy tips (slang, best ball, dynasty/keeper, auction), consistency ratings, team names and much, much more.

Whether you play on CBS, Yahoo, ESPN, NFL.com, Sleeper, DraftKings, FanDuel — and whatever format or type of competition you prefer — there’s something below that can help you win big. From the best ballers to the IDPers to the dynastic league lunatics who harass you in March asking if they should trade Elijah Moore and Aaron Rodgers for a future first round pick, we’re here for you. (At this point anyway…give us some time to ourselves in March, please.)

Week 1 kicks off Thursday, September 8 with the Bills and Rams, and we’ll continue to produce new content and update the articles below until kickoff, so bookmark and check back often for the latest links (or follow SN Fantasy on Twitter). We’ll be there every step of the way as you prepare to dominate your drafts.

Content:

Cheat Sheet: Fantasy Rankings (default)

Top 200:We have updated and refined this ranking so many times that we can spell “Okwuegbunam” without looking.

quarterbacks: You know a position is good when a back-to-back MVP barely cracks the starter level. (Click here for QB levels)

To run:Chances are, the guys in the 35-50 range matter more than 20-34. (Click here for RB levels)

Wide receivers: As usual, the sophomore boys and rookies create the most intrigue — and there’s a lot of intrigue in this position.(Click here for WR levels)

Tight ends: Hey, Irv Smith Jr. is back!(Click here for TE layers)

Defense/Special Teams: The same D/ST hasn’t finished #1 two years in a row this century, so we put last year’s #1 at #2. Smart, huh? (Click here for D/ST levels)

kickers:Look, if you wrote a fantasy kicker rankings article, we’d click on it, so just return a favor, okay?

Superflex Top 200:Where Drew Lock is finally a top-125 fantasy player.

ID: If Foye Oluokun isn’t on your cheat sheet, is it a cheat sheet, bro?!

Beginners:It’s a loaded WR class and a strong RB class, but which freshmen should you target in reimagined and dynastic competitions?

Attacking lines: No, there are no leagues where you draft offensive linemen. (At least we hope not.) But knowing good offensive line units can help with your real fantasy choices.

Comparing Yahoo and ESPN Rankings:Available soon

Fantasy PPR Ranking

Top 200:The differences between this and our standard Top 200 start at number 2 and go all the way up to 200.

To run:Leonard Fournette gobbles up receptions like, well, like he’s apparently gobbled up everything else this off-season.

Wide receivers:Holy crap, it’s a Michael Thomas sighting!

Tight ends:Dawson Knox and Hunter Henry go down, while Dallas Goedert and Mike Gesicki go up. What a time to be alive!

Superflex Top 200: Drew Lock also likes these rankings, even if he’s not as high as the standard version. Man, big day for Drew Lock.

fantasy sleepers

One from each team:Again, our most shocking pick is Washington. youto haveto see it to believe it! (And no, we’re not just saying that, so you scroll to the end of the list and we get 32 ​​page views. Okay, we do, but still…)

quarterbacks:There are three general choices on this list.

To run:We’re just telling you right now — you won’t be happy that Clyde Edwards-Helaire is on this list. However, you will like all the rookies!

Wide receivers:We just can’t let you down, Bryan Edwards.

Tight ends:Chances are you’ve streamed all of these TEs at least once. Maybe this is the year they find a permanent home on your roster.

Defense/Special Teams: If you’re a D/ST streamer, be sure to check out the under-the-radar teams section with the best early season schedules.

Draft day steals:The steals start in the first round and continue throughout your draft.

All sleeper team:Get your rookies, get your sophomores, get your… Cameron Brate. Okay, he’s not very exciting, but some of his stats are.

Deep Sleeper Team:Available soon

Fantasy Dollar Value Projections (Standard and PPR)

General: We all love Jonathan Taylor, but who can afford him in our current recession?

quarterbacks:Joe Burrow immediately stands out as the best value on this list… unless you’re one of those Justin Fields observers.

To run:We get it — Derrick Henry doesn’t catch passes, but he’s still too cheap in PPR.

Wide receivers: Prefer one Cooper Kupp or three Terry McLaurins? The great thing about auctions is that you can have both!

Tight ends: The price drop from the top tier guys to the third and fourth tier guys is really remarkable.

Defense/Special Teams: This is a $1 position, regardless of who has the $2 value.

kickers: Can you imagine clicking on this? Seriously, you can’t imagine, can you? It’s almost crazy that we wrote it… or is it? Maybe that link goes to a YouTube video of a cat playing ping pong. Guess you won’t know until you click on it.

Fantasy levels and concept strategy

quarterbacks:Bold predictions: someone from Tier 3 finishes in the top five and someone from Tier 4 finishes in the top 10. (Click here for a bonus overview of Josh Allen vs. Justin Herbert vs. Patrick Mahomes)

To run:We help you identify RBs to target, no matter how you want to frame the position. Be warned: if you’re “waiting for RB”, you might not like the players available. (Click here for a bonus overview of Jonathan Taylor vs. Derrick Henry)

Wide receivers: Yes, this position is loaded, but with only 10 guys in the top two levels, a few owners won’t be happy with their WR1s. (Click here for a bonus overview of Cooper Kupp vs. Justin Jefferson vs. Ja’Marr Chase)

Tight ends: So, if you don’t get one of the top two TE’s…what’s the plan? (Click here for a bonus overview of Mark Andrews vs. Travis Kelce)

Defense/Special Teams:D/ST levels are more of a week-to-week thing than a seasonal thing, but we’re still doing our best.

IDP guide:If you’re an IDP vet, you probably know most of these tips, but it never hurts to get a refresher. If you are new to IDP… may God have mercy on your soul.

Snake design strategy:We can’t tell youWhoto draft, but if you’re reading this, you’ll know for surehowsketch.

Fantasy Stats

Stat projections:Available soon

Fantasy mock design

Mock Concept Simulator:Perfect your concept strategy in minutes with FantasyPros’ fully customizable mock concept simulator.

Fantasy busts

A bust of each team:There are some really good players on this list, but if you put them too red they won’t be that good, right?

Do not compose list:We’re not saying you shouldn’t draft these guys if they fall to round 10, but they won’t fall to round 10, so stop being so smart.

Boom-of-Bust Team: You’d be happy with most of these players on your fantasy squad — you just shouldn’t be happy withalltheirs.

Fantasy consistency reviews

quarterbacks:Yes, we know, old pocket passers aren’t much fun to draw, but…

To run:If you were suspicious of drafting Joe Mixon at the end of the first round of this year, then you have good instincts.

Wide receivers:Finally — a pro-Allen Lazard piece!

Tight ends:The red flags go up for George Kittle.

Fantasy auction strategy

Auction concept tips: We explain how to nominate, budget and dominate your fantasy football auction.

Fantasy best ball strategy tips

Best Ball Design Strategy: If you like not being able to set up a base lineup for a few weeks due to injuries and byes, Best Ball is for you!

Fantasy Dynasty Strategy

Dynasty strategy tips:Whether you’re in win-now mode or rebuild mode, we’ve got tips for managing your team.

Best fantasy team names

Best team names:We’ve got classics like “Fresh Prince of Helaire” and “Cobra Kyler” to go along with some new ones for the rookies (“Better Call Hall”, “Pickett & Flick It”, “Garretteed Satisfaction”, etc.)

Best fantasy punish

Best (or worst) penalties:You don’t want to do any of these things, so just win your competition, okay? We’re sorry we even suggested them.

More fantasy football help

RB handcuffs chart:The best thing about clicking this article is that you are in a bad situation or expect to be in a bad situation.

Available targets and touches: It’s all about odds in fantasy football, and this list summarizes the odds available to all 32 teams.

New coaches and play-callers:This is quietly one of the most important pieces we publish every year.

Bye-week strategies:Ignore them? Stack them? Before you decide how to attack the bye weeks, you need to know which is the worst for each position of each team.

Injury predictor:Available soon

Who draft? Tool:It’s like having a fantasy football expert next to you during your draft!

College fantasy football rankings

Top 200:Guess which conference has the most guys in the top 200… after the SEC.

quarterback:CJ Stroud vs. Bryce Young is one of the best concept day debates in a few years.

run back:Treveyon Henderson vs. Bijan Robinson is arguably an even better debate on concept day.

Wide receiver:A big 10 WR at number 1? That just doesn’t sound right.

Tight end:Has there been even a better 1-2 combo at the top of the TE rankings?

D/ST:With three SEC teams in the top four and four Big 10 teams in the top 10, there’s no question about which conferences recruit the best defensive players.

kicker:Important, courageous and poignant look at the most irrelevant position of the college fantasy.

Sleeping places:There are multiple transfers on this list, which we all have to get used to.

NFL picks advice

Pick ’em pool strategy tips:Available soon

Survival Pool Strategy Tips: Available soon