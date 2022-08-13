2022 World Junior Day 3: Minnesota Wild prospect Brock Faber, everyone

After a disappointing second day of 2022 World Juniors for our Minnesota Wild prospects with a disconnected Canadian defense with Carson Lambos and just no points for 2022 first-rounder Liam Ohgren, the third day was a bit of a treat. While no one made a game easy, at least there were goals and points to talk about.

So how did they do on the third day of this Under-20 tournament?

David Spacek, Finland vs. Czech Republic

In the early afternoon game on Thursday, Spacek was on the Czech Republic blue line to take on a decent but not great Finland team and defend forwards such as Joakim Kemell, Brad Lambert and other top young players on this top heavy Scandinavian squad. He paired up again with Stanislav Svozil in the second clutch, but finished with 22:44 TOI, fourth place between both rosters.

Spacek is still futile in the tournament, but he managed to get two shots to the net on Thursday and earned a plus-minus zero in this eventual win in Finland after being taken to a shootout. A tight game, where every little move on the ice mattered and Spacek paid it off calmly and coolly.

Servac Petrovsky, Slovakia vs. Canada

Our favorite little boy after opening the tournament with a two-point performance against the Czech Republic, Slovakian Petrovsky had a tough job ahead of him against hometown Team Canada. Let’s bring a very typical World Juniors score to the finish line, if I do say so myself, as Canada took an 11-1 win over Slovakia. Ah,

You’d expect a miserable stat line for every player on that Slovakian team, but Petrovsky came out of that beating fairly unscathed. He didn’t earn any points, the only goal was a daring depth count, but in 16:27 TOI the 17-year-old center was able to score four shots on target (leading his team) and was only a minus-1 of the evening. Not bad at all for a brutally dominant performance from Canada. His team may not make it to the group stage, but it was a joy to watch.

Ryan ORourke, Slovakia vs. Canada

After Carson Lambos had a bit of a fling against Latvia, he earned some time off the couch and was not listed in the lineup meaning Ryan ORourke was the lone Canadian Wild prospect in this 11-1 win. But for what a show it was by the top men, ORourke hid a bit and was a passenger on the attack.

He finished a plus-2 and barely played ice time with 11:34 TOI. Only 17 services. damn. There’s just nothing really to say about these two guys who are supposed to be the brighter side of the Minnesota prospects pool. It’s only two games, of course, and a very small sample of what they can do and hell, it’s the middle of summer where they usually rest, recover and prepare to play hockey rather than actually do it.

Brock Faber, Switzerland vs. United States

The highlight of day 3 was definitely the American captain Brock Faber. The other Wild prospect, Jack Peart, was criticized for this, but it wasn’t so much a performance thing, but the coaches definitely wanted some rotation. Earlier in the tournament there were no noticeable messes from Peart.

Fab in any case!

The prospect of the Wilde defender and the University of Minnesota captain quickly killed an uneasy stalemate in the second period with a snipe from the point. It wasn’t a big deal that he took the pass standing up, taking a step and a half closer to the net to unleash a snappy wrist from distance, but it’s still nice to see the Minnesota boys get on the board.

He followed that up with an assist on Carter Mazurs’ goal just minutes later, contributing to two American goals for the eventual 7-1 win over Switzerland.

Overall Faber played an excellent game. Just patrolling the blue line, getting mean along the planks to keep the Swiss attack at bay, and it made sense in all three zones. An absolute highlight of the tournament so far and we hope it can continue into the Gopher season (and then the Wild when that season ends next spring, of course).

Next, Liam Ohgren and Jesper Wallstedt will have some fun playing with an Austrian team and then Petrovsky gets his chance to score some points against Latvia. Not the headline games, but could at least be productive.