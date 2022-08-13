Bangladesh fears another campaign without medals





A file photo of the Bangladesh archery team. Courtesy photo Bangladeshi athletes, who now participate in the ongoing Islamic Solidarity Games in Turkey, fear ending up with yet another international multi-sports carnival empty-handed. The fifth edition of the Islamic Solidarity Games kicked off on August 9, the same day the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 came to a close, where Bangladesh failed to earn a single medal. In Birmingham, Bangladesh’s only notable success was when their table tennis team reached the quarter-finals at the Commonwealth Games for the first time. Bangladesh reached the quarter-finals as second in the group before being eliminated by India losing 0-3 sets in both singles and doubles. After their medalless campaign in the 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games – where a total of 30 Bangladeshi athletes competed in seven disciplines – they shifted their focus to Solidarity Games in hopes of winning medals from three disciplines – archery, gymnastics and 100-meter sprint. Until Friday, Bangladesh athletes completed their campaign in four disciplines – athletics, table tennis, gymnastics and handball – in the Solidarity Games but failed to earn any medals. Bangladesh’s fastest man, Imranur Rahman, clocked 10.02 seconds and finished sixth in the men’s 100m sprint. Imran took last place second in the semi-finals where he clocked 10.06 seconds off his best timing of 10.01 seconds in the heats. In the women’s high jump, Ritu Akhter eclipsed 1.73 meters and finished seventh, while Ummay Hafsa Rumky finished ninth by eclipsing 1.70 meters. Gymnasts Ali Kader Haque scored 12.975 points and Abu Saeed Rafi scored 12.350 points in the final round of the men’s jump event to finish in fifth and sixth place respectively. Sadia Islam Mou ended her individual campaign in women’s singles table tennis when she lost 0-3 sets to Iran’s Neda Shahsavari in the quarter-finals. The Bangladesh men’s table tennis team has conceded a 0-3 set defeat to Yemen in the quarter-finals. They reached the quarter-finals after beating the Maldives in the pre-quarter-final by 3-2 sets. The Bangladesh handball team failed to overcome the hurdles in the group stage, while weightlifter Srity Akther finished fourth in the women’s 55kg weight category after a total of 156-70kg in snatch and 86kg in clean and jerk. “We were hoping for medals in archery, gymnastics and 100m sprint. We’ve already missed two because our gymnasts and sprinter failed. Now we only have hopes of archers,” Bangladesh chief de mission Sirajuddin Mohammad Alamgir told the New Age on Friday. Yesterday we had a team meeting [Thursday] with our coaches, and archery coach (Martin Frederick) told us to keep hope in archers.” Archery takes place from 14 to 18 August. Bangladesh has so far won a total of one gold, two silver and two bronze medals in the Islamic Solidarity Games since 2013. In Baku, Azerbaijan, in 2017 Abdullah Hel Baki and Sayeda Atkia Hasan won gold in the 10 meter air rifle team event, while Rabbi Hasan Munna won a silver medal in the men’s 10 meter air rifle and Shirin Sultana took bronze in the 69 kg freestyle. for ladies. wrestling event. Archer Emdadul Haque Milon won a silver medal in the men’s individual recurve event in Palembang, Indonesia in 2013, while Sabrina Sultana won a bronze medal in the women’s 73kg kyorugi taekwondo event.

