Chris Lynn UAE T20 league, Ben Stokes ODI retirement, looming trouble for cricket

Cricket faces a real challenge in the rapidly evolving T20 landscape, according to former Australian skipper Ian Chappell.

In the past month alone, Ben Stokes has pulled out of 50-over cricket due to demands that three formats of the game be placed on his body, suggestions Chris Lynn wants to drop the BBL to play in the UAE, and Trent Boult becomes released from his new Central contract for Zeeland to allow him to play in more national competitions around the world.

The boss of IPL giants Kolkota Knight Riders recently revealed that in an “ideal world” players would be contracted to their franchises for 12 months a year, potentially leading cricket along the ‘club vs country’ path that rules football. . IPL franchises recently bought all six teams in South Africa’s new T20 league, which will also compete with the BBL.

READ MORE: Cripps ‘farce’ under fire after last bump furore

READ MORE: ‘Sre’ Kyrgios breaks loose as the winning streak comes to an end

READ MORE: The ‘terrible’ toll of ‘weak dog’ taints Panther

Lynn is seemingly looking to play the first half of the BBL before making a big money offer in January in the new UAE T20 competition, with former national team coach Darren Lehmann being one of those backing the 32-year-old to do so.

Lynn is BBL’s all-time leading scorer and a fan favorite, especially with the younger demographic the competition is targeting.

Cricket Australia should provide Lynn with a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to enable him to enter into the deal with the UAE, to date no such application has been made.

According to Chappell, Lynn could be the first of many Australian players to face this dilemma given the wealth on offer overseas.

Chris Lynn in action for Brisbane. (Getty)

“I think a lot of the older players will get offers from that area, and that will be a real challenge for countries like Australia, who have a lot of good players, and also for countries that can’t afford to pay their players the best.” . rates,” Chappell told Wide World of Sports.

“Then you have the problem of the IPL franchises that teams own in different leagues around the world.

“If you have a decent IPL contract and the choice is between Australia and the UAE team of your IPL franchise, are you going to jeopardize your IPL contract?”

Privatization of the BBL teams has been set in motion, with Chappell stating that the IPL franchises would be “from their hearts” not to buy the Australian outfits if given the chance.

This then raises the question of the development of younger players, a role traditionally assigned to state associations.

“Who’s going to do it?” thought Chappell.

Senior players, such as David Warner, could be tempted to finish their careers in T20 overseas competitions. (Getty)

“For me, years ago, the admins had to make a decision about how many shapes of the game they wanted. Once you’ve decided that, how do you run those shapes of the game so they don’t cannibalize each other.

“This is one of the reasons it should have been fixed. But the administrators are not foresighted.

“That’s now coming back to haunt them.”

While Lynn has yet to formally sign up for a NOC to play in the UAE, all eyes will be on Cricket Australia’s response. There is no precedent to allow an Australian player to compete in a league in direct competition with the BBL, although the fact that Lynn does not currently have a CA or Cricket Queensland contract is clouding the waters.

“For me then you go back to the World Series Cricket days, where they took the board to court over trade restriction,” Chappell said.

“Is it a trade restriction? In Chris Lynn’s case, if he doesn’t have a contract with Cricket Australia or Cricket Queensland, what’s stopping him?

“If I were Chris Lynn and wanted to play in the UAE I would take them to court. I don’t think Cricket Australia would have any hope in hell. It must be a trade restriction. You don’t contract him, but you don’t let him play either.”

The wealth offered in the IPL reduces the money available elsewhere. (Getty)

Chappell noted that the explosion of T20 competitions is likely to wreak havoc on Test cricket, pointing out that if BBL sides are privatised, owners will expect the best Australian players to be available, bringing iconic matches such as the Boxing Day Test into Melbourne and New Year’s Test in Sydney at risk.

“Cricket Australia has to make a big decision, they will have to think a lot,” he said.

“Who is going to decide who can play and when and where they play?

“If they open it up to private property, and there’s a clash between Test cricket and T20, well guess who’s going to miss?”

The 75 Test veteran said the whole scenario poses problems for the longer form of the game.

“I don’t think there’s any doubt about that,” he explained.

“For starters, if you’re realistic, you can play test cricket between about eight teams.

“The West Indies have a problem because they can’t pay their players. Sri Lanka has a reasonable infrastructure, but major political problems, and South Africa is comparable.”

“Anyone who thought of giving Afghanistan and Ireland test status has been taken aback. But you know why it was done, it’s so that those countries get a voice.

“For me, this whole issue has been going on for a while and I have no sympathy for the administrators.”

“[Test cricket] will not die in my life,” he added.

“But who’s going to play it? That’s the big question.

“If you don’t have your best players, is test cricket worth watching? The answer is probably no. Test cricket is a good game, but it has to be played well.”

For a daily dose of the best of the latest news and exclusive content from Wide World of Sports, subscribe to our newsletter at click here!