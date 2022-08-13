Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon reveals the highlights of his positional projections for the 2022 season. Next, here are the receding projections that caught his eye.

Most in the fantasy community probably have these by now, but it’s worth repeating: Javonte Williams isn’t going to get a workhorse role with Melvin Gordon back on the list.

Here’s how I project Broncos’s hasty share:

Javonte Williams – 53%

Melvin Gordon – 30%

Russell Wilson – 12%

All others – 5%

Only between Gordon and Williams is that a slightly better split than 60/40 in favor of the younger back. I have the target share figure higher for Williams, but Gordon will be in the mix there as well. Last year Williams checked in at 11 percent and Gordon at 8 percent. I have the gap between the two similar for this season but lower stocks for both with the wide receivers expected to handle more work now that Russell Wilson in the city.

Again, that usage leans pretty strongly toward Williams. And even in that scenario, he barely projects as a top-15 back with 1,345 yards from scrimmage and nine total touchdowns.

If you take Williams on his RB11 ADP you probably won’t lose your league and he has fantastic talent with a major injury if Gordon misses time. However, don’t be surprised if there are some frustrating weeks along the way.

Antonio Gibson incarcerated

Nothing is more problematic in fantasy football than a running back stuck in the empty tote bag, between the 20s roll.

These are the guys without access to all the goal line work and are not the exclusive receiving option in the backfield. The ceiling of these players is covered and the floor is never as reliable as you think because they are so game script dependent.

It resembles Antonio Gibson could be the prime candidate to fall into that dreaded role this year.

There’s a lot working against Antonio Gibson this fantasy season. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

we know that JD McKissic is locked in as the primary pass-catcher and lead player in the hasty attack. I’ve estimated him to be a target of 10% of this offense and Gibson at 6%, which may be too high.

Story continues

It sounds like the team is specially prepared Brian Robinson to take some of the grinder away from Gibson. You don’t have to be high on Robinson as a player to believe that hell is a thorn in the side of Gibsons. Gibson has been a big scorer in his career so far with a 4.2% touchdown percentage over two seasons, but I narrowed it down to 3.5% with the expectation that Robinson would hand over some short range work to Robinson.

All that makes it impossible to squeeze Gibson into the top-24 in projections. He’s not a total red light pick at his ADP just because he could take advantage of the injury chaos that’s narrowing this backfield. All things being equal, however, it will be difficult for him to squeeze out much fantasy juice in this tough role.

Believe in James Conner

Given his RB18 and 31st overall ADP, it seems there is some hesitation James Conner. Shouldn’t be there.

You can say a lot about Kliff Kingsbury’s mediocre tenure as the Cardinals head coach, but he has rolled out some effective hasty fouls. I currently have the Cardinals with the 11th most rush attempts in the NFL because they play so fast.

In my projections, Conner gets a conservative 49% share of team carrying capacity, and at 4.0 yards per carry, he gets close to 900 yards on the ground. Don’t put too much stock in its low YPC from last year. He was so often engaged in carrying short distances that the figure deflated. The big key for Conner is his receiving work. He had a target share of 10% last year and that was with Chase Edmonds in the mix.

Conner has a receiving pedigree from his days in Pittsburgh and was the passing back when Edmonds was injured last year. I feel comfortable predicting a 9-10% target for this season.

Unless he gets hurt and in all fairness he’s had injury issues in the past, there’s almost no way Conner doesn’t beat his current ADP. He is a great RB2 squad.

Cordarrelle Patterson is probably undervalued

Cordarrelle Patterson had a 12% target share and a 38% share of striker attempts last season. If you project anything close to those numbers again in 2022, it will come in much higher than his RB43 ADP.

Sorry, that’s just way too low.

The Falcons didn’t add another running back that we can immediately assume carries usurps. rookie Tyler Allgeier has the eye of some in the fantasy community, but he was a day 3 choice. Veteran Damien Williams is not currently a needle remover. Patterson can still sneak up on nearly 40% of the hasty offense.

I expect the passing game to continue for the most part Kyle Pitts and Drake London. Outside of them maybe Bryan Edwards sprinkles in, but there’s more than enough room for Patterson to shave off 10-11% of the targets in a hybrid role.

Apparently, artists still consider Patterson a fluke, but the Falcons brought him back after being the first team to successfully land a role for him. He may be hard to predict on a weekly basis, but he will earn you more points than many of the other players who go in his draft range.

Lack of passing work is a killer for Joe Mixon

In his student days, Joe Mixon was a strong reception perspective. You wouldn’t know based on his NFL usage.

The current Bengals staff, in particular, are adamant that they don’t want to ask too much of Mixon as a recipient. They want to use Samaje Perineum as a third-down back to give Mixon a breather after dealing with the early downs and also not wanting to take goals from their awesome receiver trio. The first doesn’t make much sense, but I can support the second reasoning.

Mixon was capped at a 10% target stock last year and I got him back in that range. It’s going to be hard for him to make 50 catches and with a touchdown regression likely to hit the ground, he’s a tough sell as an undoubted top eight back in the fantasy.

Tony Pollard has standalone value

I’ve never been one of these Tony Pollard fanatics who have been shouting that he is better than Ezekiel Elliott years in the Twitter void. But I find myself buying into the standalone value case for Pollard this year.

Pollard had a target share of 8% in this offense last year, but with the extreme lack of depth at the wide receiver on this depth chart, I increased it to 9% this year. Even that is enough to get him over 45 catches. Keep in mind that for the past two years, Dallas has finished second and seventh in plays per game and second and sixth in passing attempts. I would argue that Pollard actually has an advantage of getting an even bigger share of passing glances and really looking at a positive thing if he hits 11% or so.

Elliott hovered around only 50% of the team rush attempts last year and even if you give him a little bump and I think you should, Pollard can keep a share north of 25%. Maybe the split is closer than that, but it doesn’t have to be for Pollard to hit.

That gives him just under 1000 yards of scrimmage for Pollard and with just four to five touchdowns he projects right around RB30. That’s exactly where he goes off the board into checkers.

Pollard can thus return value to its ADP with a fairly conservative usage projection. We know he also has a massive injury. In the event of an Elliott injury, Pollard would skyrocket into the top-10 fantasy backs. He is a green light choice for me.

James Cook can muddy the target tree in Buffalo

The Bills made it clear all through the offseason that they wanted a pass-catching upgrade in the backfield. General manager Brandon Beane was openly furious at the media over Washington rushing in at the last minute to re-sign JD McKissic after Buffalo agreed to return the veteran. The team still made a big investment on the position when they were drafted James Cook in round 2 of the NFL Draft.

Cook has been praised by scouts for his skills as a receiver and route runner and figures for keeping that role at a bare minimum for the bills this year.

Bills’ intent outweighs the argument that: Josh Allen has never thrown to his running backs. Talent dictates goal distribution and the Bills haven’t had a good option to run back in recent years. i remember when Cam Newton didn’t pitch to his running backs prior to Christian McCaffrey arrival in Carolina.

I don’t expect Cook to suddenly become a McCaffrey-type receiver out of the backfield or anything close. l to do think as a rookie he can do away with a target share of 7 to 9% for this team. That will only get him close to 50 targets when he starts back up Devin Singletary still a share of about 3 to 5%.

Cook has mediocre fantasy value in that role, but he has to work down early to really hit it. Hes a reasonable bet at his RB40 ADP just to get exposure to the Accounts Violation.

His biggest impact is what he could do with the non-Stefan Diggs pass catchers in this violation. When Cook sucks targets, there’s a smaller slice of the pie left for guys like… gabriel davis or Isaiah McKenzie to record as they embrace new roles. If the latter comes close to a 14% target rate and Dawson Knox absorbing more looks in his second season, Davis could only hit 120 goals in the season.

