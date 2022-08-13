Roger Federer plays great tennis





In a long interview Ferdinand Verdasco lay Roger Federer as the most talented player ever. Verdasco explained: “All players have to work hard if they want to break through in tennis. Sport is work and effort, talent is not enough. Roger Federer is probably the most talented player in history and plays great tennis, but I can assure you that he has worked hard to get to the top. The same goes for Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.” Verdasco has selected the best match of his career: “When I get this question, I always think back to the semifinal of the Australian Open in 2009 against Nadal. Even though I lost, it was the most iconic match of my career. It was the semi-final of a Grand Slam against the number 1 in the world, without forgetting that it was a derby. We played for five hours at an impressive level. Even though it’s been 13 years, people still talk to me about that game when they see me on the street.” Federer: Coming back is close enough! Roger Federer has captivated millions of fans around the world thanks to his extraordinary talent and innate class. The former ATP number 1 has received every possible and imaginable recognition, although Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have stolen several records from him in the past two years. Having reached the semi-finals at the 2020 Australian Open, a real ordeal has begun for the king in the sporting field. The Swiss champion suffered a serious right knee injury that prevented him from playing as much as he would have liked. Suffice it to say that the Basel legend only played 13 official games in 2021 and only made it past the round of 16 at Roland Garros and the quarter-finals at Wimbledon. A few weeks after the championships, the 20-time Grand Slam champion announced that he will have to operate for the third time in 18 months. The Swiss Maestro, barring further unforeseen circumstances, will return to the Laver Cup and then conclude his very short season at the ATP in Basel.

