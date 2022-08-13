OSU additions to keep improving the student-athlete experience





STILL WATER, Okay. Oklahoma State Athletics Announces the Transition of a Longtime Department Employee Tia Harring and the addition of Margarita Corona to her Student-Athlete Leadership and Professional Development team. Harring, who previously served as OSU’s assistant director of athletics for event presentation, will now serve as the assistant director of athletics for student and athlete development. “Tia has been a constant leader and presence within Fan Engagement, we are excited to add her to the Student-Athlete Development family, where our athletes will benefit immensely from her knowledge,” Student-Athlete Leadership and Professional Development Director Jawauna Harding said. Corona comes on board in the role of Student-Athlete Development Coordinator. “Thanks to the support of our administration, Coach Boynton and the McLendon Minority Leadership Initiative, we are able to grow our division with the valuable addition of Margarita,” said Harding. “We look forward to preparing our student-athletes for their future successes.” In her new role, Harring will advise the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, oversee student-athlete programming and develop leadership initiatives for student-athletes. She joined OSU in August 2007 as the department’s marketing coordinator. As a student at OSU, Harring worked as a manager for the Cowgirl basketball program and received her degree in journalism and broadcasting in 2004 with an emphasis on public relations. After graduation, she spent time as an intern for the Cotton Bowl Classic in Dallas. Corona will help with athletic strategy initiatives and support experiential learning opportunities over the next 10 months. She graduated with a master’s degree from Stephen F. Austin, where she was a member of the softball team. The department serves to meet the needs of OSU student athletes through leadership, career support, community engagement, and diversity and inclusion initiatives.

