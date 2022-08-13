Ricky Ponting predicts winner of India-Pakistan clash at Asia Cup

Ricky Ponting has used the latest episode of The ICC Review to reveal what he thinks would make the India-Pakistan rivalry even bigger – stating who he thinks will claim the bragging rights and win the Asian Cup.

The rivalry between India and Pakistan is one of the biggest crickets and all eyes will be on Dubai on August 28, when the two foes go head-to-head.

What makes the rivalry between India and Pakistan so great?

Ponting played in many major matches at major tournaments throughout his career, with the Australia-England rivalry during the Ashes being the biggest he has experienced.



The Australian captain enjoyed the extra demands that came with those clashes and says the anticipation and pressure to perform should be further strengthened when India takes on Pakistan.

To be completely honest, it’s one that we’re starving at, haven’t looked back over the past 15 or 20 years, Ponting told Sanjana Ganesan on The ICC Review.

As a cricket enthusiast like me and a cricket watcher, it’s almost always nice to sit back and watch when those kinds of fights happen, isn’t it?



How can this already great rivalry be further strengthened?

India and Pakistan havent played each other at the Test level as they battled a high scoring draw in Bengaluru in 2007, with Sourav Gangulys 239 making headlines.

There is still a remote chance that the two countries could meet again next year in the final of the ICC World Test Championship and Ponting would like to see the rivalry grow even further with the addition of more red ball cricket.

When I think of rivalry, Australia and England and Ashes cricket is the pinnacle I’ve always thought of for our test match game, Ponting noted.

I am sure India and Pakistanis will say the same and the actual rivalry would be the pinnacle of test match cricket for those two countries too.



Who will win between India and Pakistan in the Asian Cup?

While Pakistan generally has the lead in head-to-head matches, it’s a different story at the Asian Cup, where India is currently clinging to a slim 7-5 advantage (one without result) from 13 matches.

While Ponting expects a solid battle between the rivals, he believes India has the depth to be victorious.

I will stay with India to win that game against Pakistan,” Ponting predicted in the August 28 game.

“That doesn’t take anything away from Pakistan as it is an incredible cricket nation that still presents great superstar players.

Squad Balance and Pontings Predictions

Ponting has seen many of India’s T20I stars during his time as a coach in the IPL and has watched as they prepare for the T20 World Cup.

India has won 17 of their 21 T20I matches this calendar year, despite the big change of players by Rahul Dravid and the roster panel.

An absentee despite the changes is fast bowler Mohammed Shami, who has not played for India in T20I cricket since the last T20 World Cup.

Time seems to be running out to impress in Australia as he has also been left out of the Asia Cup roster.



While acknowledging that Shamis is the weakest of the shortest format, the Australian legend insists the 31-year-old can certainly get a job done if he makes the roster.

He has been a very, very good bowler for India for a long time. If you look at his strengths, his test cricket is probably where he thrives the most, Ponting said.

I think there are better fast bowlers in Indian T20 cricket than Shami and they only mentioned three (for the Asia Cup). So if there are possibly four in the squad, he might be the fourth man.

I would think they will probably only let the four quicks come to Australia. They will still want to bring a lot of spin here, even if the wickets are probably not as conducive.



However, regardless of who is chosen, Ponting is strong on India’s odds.

It’s always hard to pass India in any tournament, not just an Asian Cup, but I think whenever we talk about the T20 World Cup coming up, I think India is right in the middle of that.” , Ponting says.

Their depth is definitely better than the other teams and I think India will win the Asian Cup.