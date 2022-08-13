FinnU Appoints New Women’s Hockey Coach – Saturday Sports Wrap





Click on the highlighted scores for more details. College Hockey Finlandia University women’s hockey team has a new coach. Michael Kuruc was an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at SUNY-Potsdam last season and had previous experience at Syracuse University. He takes over from Lindsay Macy, who became head coach of the College of Saint Benedict in St. Joseph, Minnesota, in May. The Lions won three games last season, after having been winless the previous two seasons. MLB The Tigers had only three hits in one 2-0 loss to the White Sox last night. Chicago starter Michael Kopech threw six no-hit innings. He struckout 11 batters before being pulled due to an increasing number of pitches. Detroit starter Daniel Norris gave up a good try and gave up four hits and no runs before taking off in the fifth. Alex Lange gave up both Chisox-runs in the seventh and took the loss. The Tigers will visit the White Sox again tonight. Matt Manning starts against Lucas Giolito. Coverage begins at 6:50 a.m. on 99.3 The Lift. Tarik Skubal’s season is over. The Tigers moved him to the 60-day injured list yesterday, clearing Norris the needed spot on the 40-man roster. Skubal was initially sidelined by arm fatigue, but felt pain in his elbow as he started throwing again. Physicians evaluate. The brewers fell for the cardinals 3-1 yesterday evening. Eric Lauer gave up three runs in six innings. Victor Caratini had three basehits to drive in Milwaukee’s lone run. The Brewers will visit the Cardinals again tonight. Corbin Burnes will face Adam Wainwright. NFL The Lions started their exhibition season last night with a 27-23 loss to the Falcons. Jared Goff led the team to a touchdown on opening possession, then gave way to backups David Blough and Tim Boyle. The Packers fell to the 49ers 28-21. Aaron Rodgers and many of the Green Bay regulars didn’t play at all. Jordan Love completed 13 of 24 passes for 176 yards, with two touchdowns and three interceptions. Email sports news and results to [email protected]

