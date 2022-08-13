Long Read: We are not far from winning an Olympic medal, says Sharath Kamal

Three gold medals and a silver in his kitty made this the most successful Commonwealth Games for evergreen table tennis star Sharath Kamal, who at the age of 40 is willing to step out of his comfort zone and adapt. The senior pro shares how he has adapted his game, such as a stronger backhand to complement his forehead, his dreams of a team medal in 2024 and why he believes a rower from the country will win an individual medal at the Olympics within ten years.

How do you do what you do? How did you manage to be at the top of your sport for so long?

That comes from a lot of practice and understanding the process over time. I can understand what my body needs, what my mind needs and what it takes to be in the best shape. This is not just my attempt. It’s a complete effort with my coaches, mental coach, physical coach and nutritionist.

They tell me, at this stage, good to do this or that. These are the tournaments that are played well. It is a lengthy process where planning and organization are quite important aspects. If we stick to the plan, the results will come in.

Over the years you have played against opponents with different styles. Table tennis has also changed a lot. How have you been able to adapt?

Without adaptability you will not have a long life. You have to keep adapting to new techniques, new technology and new knowledge. You have to constantly update yourself so that you are in the race with all your competitors. That’s one thing I’ve been able to keep up with. Whether it’s the change in the ball from a diameter of 38mm to 40mm (in 2000), a change in the rubber or a change in techniques. I was able to keep up with the changes and adapt.

Commonwealth Games (CWG) gold medalist and table tennis player Sharath Kamal poses for photos upon arrival at Chennai International Airport, in Chennai. (PTI)

What were the most testing aspects of the game that you had to change and adapt to?

The game patterns have changed. The score has changed and that was the hardest change. Apart from that, the service rule has changed, the size of the ball has changed, the material of the ball has changed and the equipment has changed.

The ball used to travel very fast and then the ball got a little heavy. Until 2008 we could use speedglue on our bats (speedglue increases the elasticity of the racket, which adds speed and spin to the ball). They banned it immediately after the 2008 Olympics. The season had already started and we didn’t have time to adjust. These may seem like minor changes, but they aren’t

And you adapted to everything without complaining…

I learned very early in my career that I have to adapt. My coaches also helped. They taught me not to complain about things and pushed me out of my comfort zone. The infrastructure was very bad then. I’ve learned never to complain about those things, so I think that helps me adapt to new things and basically step out of my comfort zone.

How do you prepare for each match and has anything changed in all those years?

We analyze all the matches and talk about it. This is how we build up a practice session. If we don’t do something right, we practice it, and if there’s something we do right, we hone it. We are constantly evolving.

Viswanathan Anand recently spoke about how he is keeping up with the younger generation in chess. He said it’s not something that happened overnight and that he’s made small adjustments over time that help him compete. Do you think that’s the same for you?

It’s much more physical for me (laughs). If I can keep up physically, then I can keep up technically. That’s something I’ve learned, especially after the period when I kept losing to the youngsters between 2011 and 2015.

The thing is, they already started with the new technology and I had to change and adapt to the new one and I fell behind. So in that sense I had to completely upgrade myself. There were no small adjustments, there were big things.

India’s Sharath Kamal Achanta plays a backhand return to England’s Liam Pitchford in the gold men’s singles table tennis match at the Commonwealth Games. (AP)

Important things like?

Well, the backhand technique. Let’s say I only played forehand until 2010, my whole game used to be forehand based. While it’s still more forehand based, backhand is now an integral part of my game. It took me a while to work on the coordination between backhand and forehand.

You said you kept losing to players between 2011 and 2015. How did you get back to that? You also had a serious injury in 2015 that set you back six months

It started to work, because in those four years I tried to adapt. The injury also delayed the process, but in 2017 I was back on track.

Coming to Indian table tennis, how far do you think we are from winning an Olympic medal?

We’re not far from winning an Olympic medal, but it’s not very easy either. In Paris 2024 I am unfortunately looking for a team medal for me, because that is something that is possible with me Sathiyan (Gnanasekaran) and Harmeet (Desai).

And singles for you?

Singles are very far-fetched for me. Im not in the top 10 in the world to think of an Olympic singles medal. I am also 40 so it will be physically demanding. I have to keep up physically to be the best in the business. I have to work a lot more on the physical aspect and a number of technical aspects still need to be worked on.

But in eight years I can say that India has a chance of winning a medal in the singles at the Olympics.

There’s always a question of who’s next in men’s table tennis. At the moment it seems to be Sathiyan. Do you think Sathiyan or any of the current top players can ever reach your level?

Sathiyan has already reached the level I am playing and I am actually catching up with him. He is doing extremely well in international tournaments, raising the bar and I’m just trying to keep up with the rankings

You have clearly interacted with many Indian players. Have you seen a spark in someone?

Many Indian players have a spark. Many players have done well at the junior level and they are also high in their category. They need the confidence that they can be the best in the world. We always had good talent in the juniors. It is only lost at the transition from junior to senior.

India’s Sharath Kamal holds up his gold medal after beating England’s Liam Pitchford in the men’s singles table tennis final at the Commonwealth Games (AP)

Table tennis is slowly improving in the country and hopefully in the near future there will be a set up to produce new champions one by one. It can’t be a one time thing for someone to come out and play well.

Manika Batra was asked to refuel a match for the Tokyo Olympics. What’s your take on having to refuel for your compatriot to take part in a major multi-sport event?

I can’t comment on that because someone asked her to do it and not me. Post that, there have been many complications. I try to keep my distance from it and focus on the game at hand

How would you describe yourself and your career?

I can’t ask for anything better. I’m still peaking at 40. I don’t think anyone has done that in any sport. I’m really happy to be where I am.

What’s next for you?

The focus is on the Paris Olympics. But we do have World Championships coming up and a few other tournaments. Let’s bask in this glory first and then go back to the drawing board.