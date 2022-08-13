Women’s basketball introduces newcomers page, Rafiu





NEW YORKhead coach Megan Griffith and the Columbia women’s basketball program officially introduced the incoming freshman Susannah Rafic and Perri page Friday on the list. Rafiu is a 6-1 striker from Ipswich, England and Page is a 5-11 striker from Pittsburgh. “We are excited to welcome the Class of 2026 to our Columbia women’s basketball family!” said Griffith, who is entering her seventh year as Lions leader. “ Perri page and Susannah Rafic will immediately add depth to our lineup with their versatility, athleticism and ruggedness. They are like-minded people with a high character who align with our culture and core values. I know they are hungry and ready to get started as we hunt for a championship this coming season.” Details on the 2022 incoming class are listed below. Fans can access the full roster of Columbia Women’s Basketball 2022-23 by clicking this link. #0 Susannah Rafic 6-1 V Fr. CC Ipswich, England, UK / Copleston Rafiu joins the Lions as the fourth member of the active roster from abroad. The product of the Ipswich Basketball Academy and the Ipswich Basketball Club helped her team to the 2020 and 2021 Women’s National Basketball League (WNBL) Division One Championship. She also led Ipswich Academy to the 2020 Women’s Elite Academy Basketball League (WEABL) title. Rafiu was named the 2020 WEABL Defensive Player of the Year, won the 2020 U18 National Cup and won the MVP of the 2020 U18 National Cup.Blue Star 30 Europe selectionhelped her team win the 2019 Dynamik Schools U17 Basketball National Championship. That year, she was named WEABL Player of the Week after dropping 26 points with 18 rebounds and seven assists in a 93-49 win. Griffith on Rafiu:“Susie is an extremely dynamic striker who will add more flair to our international squad. As a Blue Star 30 Europe player, she is one of the best young talents in Europe. Susie is an instinctive player by nature who has a great feeling on both sides As soon as she steps on the floor, she changes the dynamics of the game with her height and versatility. Her best basketball is way ahead of her.” #1 Perri page 5-11 G/F Fr. CC Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania / Chartiers Valley A four-year letter winner on the Chartiers Valley High School basketball team, Perri page brings a winning family tree to Morningside Heights. Her Chartiers Valley team went 110-7 in four years, winning the 2019, 2020, and 2021 Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League (WPIAL) 5A Championships, as well as the 2019 Pennsylvania State title. The two-time roster for all states averaged 15 points, 11.3 rebounds and 3.0 steals as a junior, followed by 15.4 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.4 steals from her senior. Her many accolades also include being a Pittsburgh Post-Gazette First Team roster three times, a Post-Gazette Fab Five roster twice, and a Big56 Conference First Team honoree three times. Page competed for SLAAM Basketball, Select 40 on the AAU circuit. Griffith on page:“Perri is a versatile and athletic striker known for being a fierce competitor and winner. She hails from one of the most winning programs in Pennsylvania Girls’ Basketball in Chartiers Valley, having lost just seven games in her entire high school career. Perri will thrive in our up-tempo system and be a matchup problem; she can score inside out and defend multiple positions. As a two-way player, her presence will be felt all over the floor.” — Follow @CULionsWBB on . for the latest on Columbia women’s basketballfacebook,TwitterandInstagram gram and on the web at GoColumbiaLions.com.

