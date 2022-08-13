Women’s T20 Cricket Success in CWG Could Enable Game Entry to LA Olympics

New Delhi: The debut of the women’s T20 cricket at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham had all the ingredients for why it could lead to Olympic participation, especially in the 2028 edition in Los Angeles, 128 years after it first and for it was last seen – albeit for men only – at an Olmpics in Paris 1900. Women’s T20 cricket in the Commonwealth Games had all the attention to itself, especially with no men’s event in the competition. The last time cricket was in the Commonwealth Games, it was a men’s List A event in the 1998 edition in Kuala Lumpur.

The Edgbaston Cricket Ground, which hosts the Birmingham women’s T20 event, and women’s cricket have a history between them. The first ever final of the women’s Cricket World Cup between England and Australia took place here in 1973, two years before the men’s Cricket World Cup came into the picture. Back to the present, and with the Edgbaston crowd being treated to captivating cricket action that ended in Australia winning the gold medal, this could well be the time that could push cricket’s entry into the Olympic arena.

With the International Cricket Council (ICC) invited to give a presentation on the integration of the sport, the rambunctious action that took place from July 29 to August 7 at the Commonwealth Games will leave observers fresh in their minds about what cricket for a multi-sport event.

“It was ten fantastic days of competition in Edgbaston with a packed crowd standing behind the best players in the world. Every match felt like a home game with fans from all eight participating countries flocking to watch top quality cricket and some hard-fought matches including the final was a great advertisement for the women’s game,” said ICC chief executive Geoff Allardice. after the event.

For starters, cricket was first played at the 1900 Paris Olympics. England and host country France were the only countries to participate in the event, with the visitors predictably taking the gold medal. But now with a plethora of changes to cricket since it was last seen at the Olympics, one can hope that some space can be made for the T20 format, as seen in Commonwealth Games and during the editions of both 2010 and 2014, with a return set for the now-delayed in Hangzhou, China.

The T20 format will be completed in about three hours, if the limits are strictly applied, allowing the game to be contested in the Olympic schedule. One of the biggest challenges for cricket is the perception that it is a global sport enough to fit into the Olympics.

Currently, ICC has 12 full countries and 94 associate members, including countries such as Argentina and Brazil, which are considered football superpowers. There are also plenty of good quality teams available in the world of cricket to keep the fans engaged in the competitive and outstanding cricket action, which is the core of every sport in the world. In addition, cricket is only the second most followed sport in the world with 2.5 billion followers of the game, the majority of which are from South Asia, followed by Australia and the United Kingdom.

It is just behind 3.5 billion fans of football which is popular in Europe, Africa, Asia and America. Cricket’s participation in the Olympics will give the sport a much wider reach to a fan base invested strictly in multi-sport events and not traditionally in cricket.

“Since I participate in multisport games, be it the Commonwealth Games or the Asian Games or the African Games, I think cricket in these multisport events is good for the growth of our game. Firstly, it gives many of our Member States a seat at the top table for sports organizations in their countries. Secondly, coverage of these games is reaching new audiences that may not be the traditional cricket audience,” Allardice said ahead of Birmingham 2022. He added: “That’s one of the opportunities with the Commonwealth Games that we’re getting a new audience. can reach. I’m sure you’ve seen in the last five years that the quality of our women’s events is outstanding.

“The players are great ambassadors for our sport. I am sure that cricket will be a star attraction at the Commonwealth Games, which can only put us in a good position if we look for ambitions in all other types of multisport games.”

While a high quality final between Australia and India had a cloud of Covid-19 over it, one can be sure that if cricket at the Olympics becomes a reality, the success of the women’s T20 event at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in 2022 played a huge role in propelling the sport to be on the largest global sports platform.