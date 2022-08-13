VR Hockey Training App Sense Arena Raises $3 Million to Expand to More Sports

Peloton lays off nearly 780 employees in an overhaul that will primarily affect the company’s delivery staff.

In an internal employee note sent Friday, CEO Barry McCarthy wrote that starting in 2023, the company will also close a significant number of its 86 stores and immediately increase the prices of its home fitness products to ensure better profitability. After the price cuts earlier this year, Peloton’s Bike+ will increase by $500 to $2,495 and Peloton’s Tread will increase by $800 to $3,495. The prices of Bike v1 and the AI-enabled strength training Platoon Guide will remain the same.

By also closing the remaining warehouses, Peloton will shift its “last mile supply” to outside suppliers, leading to the current layoffs. McCarthy estimated that “delivery costs per product alone will decrease by up to 50%”

That decision marks a marked turning point since 15 months ago when Peloton, led by founder and former CEO John Foley, announced it would spend $400 million to build its first factory in the U.S. Construction on the 200-acre complex is set to begin in 2023, designed to manufacture Peloton’s bicycles and treadmill machines and include office space and a fitness center for employees. At the time, Peloton expected to create more than 2,000 jobs in northern Ohio and take advantage of renewable energy sources to power the plant. Those plans have undoubtedly changed under McCarthy.

Peloton is considered a leader in connected fitness and was recently branched out to wearable technology. From the end of March Peloton’s losses had risen to $757.1 million from $8.6 million the year before, while revenues fell to $964.3 million from $1.26 billion. Tonal, an AI-powered home strength training machine and competitor to Peloton, cut 35% of its workforce last month.