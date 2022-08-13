Journeyman Wynton Bernard Picks Colorado Rockies Victory After 10 Seasons in Minors





DENVER — Ten years after being called up by the San Diego Padres, Wynton Bernard finally got his chance to play in the major leagues, and he made it happen. Bernard, who batted eighth and played in midfield, singled, stole a base and scored in his Major League-debut to help the Colorado Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-3 on Friday-evening. Bernard, 31, toiled more than 10 years and 863 games with the minors before his Triple-A Albuquerque contract was selected by Colorado on Friday. He made a memorable debut when he helped start a rally in the seventh inning that put the Rockies ahead for good. Bernard got a big round of applause when he stepped up to the plate for the first time in the bottom of the third. He grounded out to second place, but got more love from the crowd. “I’ve never had anything like it,” he said. “That was incredible.” Bernard was taken in the 35th round of the 2012 draft and spent three seasons in the Padres’ minor league system. He also played in the minors for Detroit, San Francisco and the Chicago Cubs, along with stints in the Mexican Winter League, Venezuelan Winter League and independent ball. And he played for the Brisbane Bandits of the Australian Baseball League. In 10 minor league seasons, he hit .286 with 50 home runs and 226 stolen bases. His first stolen base in the majors had a big impact. Bernard hit out an infield single after Sam Hilliard led off the inning with a double off Chris Devenski. Bernard stole second place, took third on Charlie Blackmon’s RBI single and scored on a sacrifice fly. “I want to do everything I can to help the team win,” said Bernard. “So in such a big situation it was huge to get through for the team.” Colorado manager Bud Black went to Bernard and outfielder Connor Joe in the winter of 2020. He gave both players batting training and encouraged the Rockies to sign them. “I’ve made the recommendation to our front office to see if we can sign these guys,” Black said. “Our front office contacted their agents and they made deals.” Joe made his Rockies debut in 2021, while Bernard played for the Isotopes for the past two seasons. He hit .254 with seven home runs in 2021. This year his numbers are excellent: .325 with 17 homers, 24 doubles and 26 stolen bases. Bernard was told that he was promoted before the Albuquerque game on Thursday. He celebrated with teammates and shared the news with his mother in a video call. “My mother’s emotions made me break even more,” he said. “She’s done so much. The way I watched her take care of my dad before he died, he was bedridden, but she stayed by his side. I said to myself, ‘I know how hard she worked, so I’m going to work just as hard — if not harder.’ Just to see her reaction meant a lot.” The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/mlb/story/_/id/34390652/journeyman-wynton-bernard-keys-colorado-rockies-win-10-seasons-minors The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos