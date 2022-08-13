Sports
USC Football Fans Now Know Why Korey Foreman Didn’t Practice
Ryan Young of TrojanSports.com has reported that USC Football Defensive Lineman Korey Foreman missed at least all three fall camp drills that were open to the media this week. Some more information and background on the situation was revealed to the media after practice today, after Foreman was not seen in full pads:
Riley said he expects him back in a few days and that the health problem is not too serious. Speaking about how important it is for everyone on the team to practice consistently, he added that “he has developed and been on a great track.” So his injury seems to be not too bad and he seems to be getting better this off-season.
It is also known that the lack of training on Monday was not even injury related, but because of a previous commitment. He will be fine, and definitely ready to go for the season. It’s good news because it’s a huge season for Foreman.
After posting 11 tackles, 3.5 tackles for losses and 2.5 sacks in his true freshman season last year, there is a bit of pressure to perform as he enters his sophomore year.
Not only was USC Football No. 1 2021 recruit – Korey Foreman – the No. 2 overall player in the country (all recruiting ratings and rankings in the article are from 247Sports), but he was also the No. 12 recruit in 247Sports history. That’s how amazing talent Foreman is. The 6-5, 265 lb five star is probably the No. 1 X factor within this 2022 Trojan defense because of how high its ceiling can really go.
The No. 1 D-Lineman in the country for his recruiting class in 2021, everyone wants him on their team. He didn’t get the chance to develop under the terrible Defensive Coordinator Todd Orlando last year, but you don’t lose talent just like that – especially when they’re as talented as Foreman.
The ’21 class was exceptional for USC, ranking No. 7 in the nation. Now it’s time for their best recruit in that elite class to unleash his potential. If he stays healthy, he has more than enough chance to reach the heights he is capable of.
