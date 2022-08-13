What is a Puck Line bet? How to stake the puck line?





What is the Puckline? The puckline is the hockey version of the point spread. When betting on the puckline, the favorite is -1.5 goals on the spread, with the underdog at +1.5 goals. Betting on the favorite requires your team to win the match with two or more goals. Conversely, betting on the underdog at +1.5 means your team can win or lose the game with one goal, and your ticket will still pay off. Why should I bet on the puckline? Since most hockey bets are built around the money line, casual bettors can be knocked out by putting higher prizes on the top teams in the league. Instead of putting -200 or -250 on a strong favourite, it might be a more attractive option to put -1.5 goals at a more reasonable price. Conversely, it can be difficult to pull the trigger on a +200 underdog who is expected to lose their game more than 60% of the time. Well, it gets a little easier to put your money on them when you get a +1.5 goals lead.

Period Pucklines – Thanks to the expansion of the sports betting offer, gamblers can now wager individual periods in a hockey game. Instead of the traditional puck lines of -1.5 / +1.5 for the full game, a period puck line is displayed with -0.5 / +0.5. Betting on the favorite with the puckline of the period requires that they score better than their opponent during that period. Betting on the underdog with a +0.5 lead allows the bet to be cashed in if the two teams are tied after that individual period. Reverse Pucklines – The reverse puckline gives the favorite a +1.5 lead and turns the underdog into a -1.5 roll. Gamblers may be intrigued by this option when they look at an underdog they believe can win by more than 2 goals at a very juicy price. Alternate Pucklines – The Alternate Puckline increases the point spread from 1.5 to 2.5 goals. So the favorite has to win the game by three or more goals, and the underdog can now lose the game by two goals and still cash in a bet on the alternate puckline.

