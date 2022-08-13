Golden age of Indian sports has just begun, Prime Minister Modi tells CWG 2022 contingent

The Prime Minister congratulated the Indian contingent, saying: “This is just the beginning for our Yuva Shakti…the golden age of Indian sports has just begun! In recent weeks, the country has made two significant achievements in sports In addition to historic achievements in CWG, the country hosted the Chess Olympiad for the first time”.

India took 22 gold medals, 16 silver and 23 bronze medals in CWG 2022.

The Prime Minister said: “The real assessment of this achievement cannot be made by the number of medals alone, our athletes competed neck and neck. There may have been a difference of 1s or 1cm, but we will make up for that convinced”.

The Prime Minister added: “It is just a start and we are not going to sit still, the golden age of Indian sport is knocking on the doors. We have a responsibility to create a sports system that is the best in the world, including, diverse and dynamic. No talent should be left out, because they are all assets”.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Modi said that if shooting was included this time, the total of the medal would have been higher.

The Indian contingent also saw some medals for the first time in sports such as lawn bowls and cricket.

The Indian Lawn Bowls team, made up of Rupa Rani Tirkey, Nayanmoni Saikia, Lovely Choubey and Pinki Singh, made history by winning its first-ever medal in the sport and taking gold by beating South Africa 17-10 in the final of the fours at women’s event. The men’s four-man team also later took silver.

In particular, the women’s cricket team was sent as part of the contingent. India lost to Australia by a narrow margin of nine runs in a thrilling final.

“Compared to last time, this time we have worked our way to victory in 4 new sports. There was an unprecedented achievement – from Lawn Balls to Athletics. This will increase the interest of the youth in new sports. We must improve our performance in these new sports,” he said.

India dominated contact and strength sports such as weightlifting, wrestling and boxing. The country’s contingent won 12 medals in wrestling, the most successful sport in the 2022 edition of the multi-sport event. India took medals in every category in which its stars wrestled. This also includes six gold medals from Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dahiya, Deepak Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Naveen.

India won 10 medals in weightlifting, including three golds by Mirabai Chanu, Achinta Sheuli and Jeremy Lalrinnunga.

Indian boxers won a total of seven medals in boxing. This includes gold from Amit Panghal, Nitu Ghangas and Nikhat Zareen.

In athletics, the country’s athletes won a total of eight medals. It includes gold by Eldhose Paul in the men’s triple jump. Avinash Sable (silver in the men’s 3000m steeplechase), Annu Rani (bronze in the women’s javelin), Murali Sreeshankar (silver in the men’s long jump) were some other prominent medalists.

India also won quite a few medals in racket sports. Seven medals have been won in table tennis, including four gold medals from Achanta Sharath Kamal in men’s singles, men’s team, para table tennis player Bhavina Patel and the mixed duo of Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula.

Badminton stars of India have won six medals in the sport. PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen won gold in the men’s and women’s singles, while the men’s doubles team of Chirag Shetty and Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy also took gold.

The Indian hockey teams also returned home with medals. The men’s team won silver while the women’s team comes home with bronze.

The country also won three medals in judo, with Shushila Devi and Tulika Mann winning silver medals and Vijay Kumar Yadav winning a bronze medal.

The Squash contingent also returned home with two bronze medals. Saurav Ghosal won one in men’s singles and the other in mixed doubles with Dipika Pallikal.

Also, para powerlifter Sudhir captured India’s first gold in para powerlifting.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games ended on Monday with a stunning closing ceremony at Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium.

The Commonwealth Games flag was presented to the Governor of Victoria. The state of Victoria, Australia will next host the Commonwealth Games in 2026.

(with ANI inputs)

