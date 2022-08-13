Sports
Football Crushes Incarnate Word in Preseason Exhibition, 7-0
AUSTIN, Texas On Friday night in practice action at Mike A. Myers Stadium, braces (two goals) from both sophomore midfielders I have read the message and senior attacker Teni Akindoju led a cadre of five different Longhorns scorers as Texas rolled past Incarnate Word, 7-0.
Texas Match Notes
- Returning Big 12 Conference Freshman of the Year I have read the message directed the attack from the center of the field, scoring twice and providing a team-high three assists for seven points.
- Teni Akindoju also scored twice, while transfer second midfielder Jilly Shimkinfifth year attacker Mackenzie McFarland and senior attacker Sydney Nobles each tickled the rope once.
- Senior Defender Cameron Brooks gave two assists while freshmen forward Liz BeMcFarland, sophomore midfielder Amelia Abbott and Nobles all included a single helper.
- Texas defeated Incarnate Word with an impressive 28-7 total, led 11-4 in shots on goal and had a 10-3 corner advantage.
The details
Texas needed just 1:19 to jump-start the 2022 campaign. Brooks started the scoring play by driving up the left wing and crossing over to the center. As he jumped over the feed, Worden got a slight deflection from the ball before Missimo drove the ball out of the keeper’s hands and from nine yards to the left side of the goal to make it 1-0.
Longhorns’ offense continued to swarm into his offensive third as Brooks (2:08), Worden (3:02) and senior defender Carlee Allen (4:11 & 12:32) extended the early shot advantage to 5-0.
Worden had a golden opportunity to get on the scoresheet in the 15th minute. A center through-ball is in Riverside, California, born in space, riding in 1-v-1 on UIW goalkeeper Makenzie Hall. The net keeper ran off her line quickly and managed to just get a diving touch on the ball when Worden lost her balance. The Cardinals managed to recover before a shot could be fired.
After Hall saved an attempt by McFarland from a sharp corner on the right wing at 6:38 PM, the Burnt Orange & White doubled their lead at 7:25 PM. Missimo passed through the backline to Shimkin in space. The Penn State transfer dribbled to the top of the penalty area, breaking the goalkeeper from 18 yards for a 2-0 advantage.
It took just 30 seconds for the Longhorns to push the gap to 3-0. Again Missimo found a player in space when McFarland took control about 11 yards from a sharp right angle and somehow bounced off a shot from an UIW defender into the rope.
Incarnate Word finally registered his first shot of the match at 28:46 when Keeley Ayala had harmlessly blocked a shot from over 20 yards.
After a few UIW corners, Bria Bowers tried her luck, but missed wide in the 33rd minute. Less than two minutes later, graduate Texas goalkeeper Savannah Madden was forced into action for the first time by jumping to grab an 18 yards shot off Sierra Wannamaker’s left wing.
At 40:40 Missimo again dealt a ball wide left to Brooks. The Round Rock, Texas product took a dribble and bent a perfect pass straight for Nobles coming up in the mid-18. The Southlake, Texas native had no trouble beating Hall 4-0 from eight yards outside the left post.
The shooting gallery continued into halftime as McFarland grabbed a turnover in the back, drove into the right side of the 18 and crossed over to the center. Missimo waited to volley a quick shot home from five yards and her quick tap extended Longhorns lead to 5-0.
UIW put together arguably the best piece of offensive pressure from the 52nd to the 54th minute. Unfortunately for the Cardinals, all three of their shots were from outside the 18 and only two were forced Madden catches.
Along the stretch, Texas head coach Angela Kelly went deep into the bench (19 players saw action), but the scoring continued.
A long pass on Abbott’s field landed right in the path of a fugitive Akindoju. The product from Halifax, Nova Scotia, drove into the goal and hit a charging Hall from 16 yards into the right rim to make it 6-0.
With only 3:32 to go in the rules, Nobles took possession of the ball outside the penalty area and lifted a pass to the middle. Akindoju managed to fend off a pair of cardinal defenders to take possession of the ball and scored her second goal of the game from eight yards away to round out the 7-0 scoreline.
It was this close to 8-0 at 87:40, but Abbott’s long effort from 20 yards rattled off the right post before clearing.
