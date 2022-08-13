World Series Cricket almost unbeaten by Reserve Bank

The victorious team included Greg Chappell, Rod Marsh, Dennis Lillee and David Hookes. She and others would go on to represent Packers WSC Australia at the old VFL Park in Melbourne in December of that year. Kitto wanted bank approval under then-existing federal regulations to move money out of Australia. In a formal letter on March 28, he said the goal was to pay talent abroad, but he didn’t disclose what the talent would do. Dennis Lillee bowls to West Indies Andy Roberts during one of World Series Cricket’s first SuperTests. Credit:Fairfax photos One of its functions is to enlist the services of individuals who live abroad and have talents that can be exploited in Australia and elsewhere. Our interest in those activities lies in television program reporting arrangements, he wrote. It is not possible to say with whom the contracts will be concluded or under what conditions.

The only clue where the money might go was a reference to the West Indies. The RBA’s suspicions about the proposal were immediately aroused. In a journal written the day after Kittos’ letter, senior Reserve Bank staff expressed concern at the lack of information about the entire company. Kitto, it was noted, was the most vague about the proposal. He was unable (or felt unable) to provide details of the types of contracts these people should enter into or any indication of how much in total might be involved, the note said. recorded. What Mr. Kitto was asking was in fact an authority against a blank check and that his letter was inadequate.

A phone call from Kitto that day shed some light on the situation. Reluctantly, he revealed that his company was drawing up three-year contracts for undisclosed individuals to perform (sports) activities on a specified number of days or parts of a year. Pakistani cricket great Imran Khan was one of the first international players to sign up to play World Series Cricket. Credit:Fairfax Media The paperwork signed by Imran Khan, witness Austin Robertson and Tony Greig. Credit:RBA Archives ECM-A-216 The artists would be restricted from taking any actions that could conflict with Channel Nine’s interests. The only suspicion that the request was cricket related was that up to 12 people the number of a full team had to be signed.

Artists would receive a subscription fee when the contracts were negotiated abroad; and two other lump sum payments for performance during the contract and at the end of the contract period, the note included. Kitto was so concerned about the matter that a person was sent to the RBA building in central Sydney to await the bank’s final decision. Bank staff agreed to the request, but in return they wanted the contracts signed by the various talents. On April 15, more than three weeks before news of the Packers cricket revolution broke, the Reserve Bank received a letter stating that two people had signed to provide personal services. They were Anderson Roberts, better known as Andy Roberts, and Vivian Richards. Roberts took 202 Test wickets and is an ICC Cricket Hall of Fame inductee. Richards, now Sir Vivian, was named one of erases five cricketers of the century.

One of the best crickets, Viv Richards, relaxes after a day of playing in one of the early World Series Cricket SuperTests. Credit:Fairfax Media Three days later, a contract for fast bowler Michael Holding was received. More were soon to follow, including those signed by greats like Zaheer Abbas, Joel Garner, Imran Khan and Alvin Kallicharran. In many cases the best man to the contracts was Englands Test captain Tony Greig. Copies of the RBA’s contracts show what Packer expected from his team members. Players were required to be available 15 minutes before the start, play to the best of their ability at all times and ensure that they were physically fit at all times.

The teams’ reputation, which came under fire from old-school cricket greats and sections of the media as pirates for taking well-paid positions at Packer, was also paramount. Loading Conduct yourself at all times in such a way as to improve the business and reputation of the Promoter in promoting professional cricket in Australia and elsewhere and will not do or refrain from doing anything to damage the good name and reputation of the Promoter or any of its employees or itself or of another player participating in a Tour will or may be discredited, according to the stated contracts. The RBA was not only needed to facilitate paying the players, it also helped pay for the promotional activities undertaken to promote the new league. On July 18, the bank was contacted saying that JP Sport had to transfer money to pay for filming activities in England for a program called tentative Cricket Circus.