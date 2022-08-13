Soccer Single-Game Tickets available on Monday









american football

8/12/2022 10:00:00 AM Tickets for one match now on sale

SAN DIEGO — Single-game tickets to all seven 2022 San Diego State football home games for the inaugural season at Snapdragon Stadium go on sale Monday, August 15 at 10 a.m. PT. To buy tickets for one match, click here. The Aztecs will open Snapdragon Stadium against Arizona on September 3 and also have home games against Idaho State (September 10), Toledo (September 24), Hawai’i (October 8), UNLV (November 5 for Homecoming Game), San José State ( November 12) and Air Force (November 26). There are also SDSU football season tickets for sale. There are many options available and a virtual 3D seat map from Snapdragon Stadium, fans can tour the seats before reserving season tickets. Members have several benefits, such as priority on-site parking and the flexibility to resell or donate games they cannot attend. For information about subscriptions or to obtain tickets, you must Ticket interest formcall (619) 283-7378 or email [email protected] Football parking in the state of San Diego is available on a seasonal basis for just $175 (or $25 per game). Student tickets are again free and can be claimed on a first come, first served basis in the week of each home game. More information about student tickets can be found at GoAztecs.com/StudentTickets. SDSU (12-2) finished last season with a school record of 12 wins, one of only 10 programs with a minimum of 12 wins. Only four teams had more wins than San Diego State, including National Champion Georgia, and CFP teams Alabama and Cincinnati. The Aztecs played against five teams that took double-digit wins in 2021, taking victories over Pac-12 Champion/Rose Bowl entrant Utah (10-4), UTSA (12-2) and Air Force (10-3).

SDSU, which played all 14 games outside of its own market, including eight “home games” two hours from campus at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, finished the 2021 season in 25th place in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll. It marked the third time in the history of the program San Diego State made the final AP Top 25 poll (also 1977 (16th) and 2016 (25th)). The Aztecs were also ranked in every CFP poll in 2021.

