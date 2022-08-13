Jean-Franois Manibal: 42 years of passion





In addition to the competition, the National Bank Open, hosted by Rogers, is the opportunity to pay tribute to the tennis pioneers of Montrals. Earlier this week, after Aleksandra Wozniak, whose success paved the way for Eugenie Bouchard and Leylah Annie Fernandez, and tennis writer emeritus Tom Tebbutt, who kept us up to date for nearly five decades, earlier this week, Jean-Francois Manibal was recognized for his 42 years with Tennis Qubec, 32 of which as an executive director until his retirement last December. After those many years, it seems more appropriate to call it a calling rather than a career. The challenges associated with success Tennis Canada went all out for the ceremony held on Center Court at the IGA Stadium after Flixs’ game. When I first got there, the budget was $260,000 with debt. The treasurer and I promised that we would never let that happen again. This year tennis will run on a budget of more than $2 million with surpluses, even though they are modest given current costs,” he said. That way we were able to set up services that benefited Flix, Eugenie, Leylah and others, he added, proud of the local talents who became Grand Slam finalists and semi-finalists, starting with Sbastien Lareau and Sbastien LeBlanc. Win win One of the great qualities of Jean-Franois Manibal, who made the right choice in appointing Andranne Martin as his successor, is that he has never been afraid or even hesitant to surround himself with strong people. He supports Andranne Martin in the transition. Rjean Genois was its president for 33 years before retiring in May. The likes of Eugne Lapierre, Richard Legendre, Andre Martin, Andr Labelle and Sylvain Bruneau have all honed their skills at Tennis Qubec. Francois Godbout was a colleague, as was the late Maurice Leclerc. “Working in the tennis world was a privilege. I have met so many people who have helped me become who I am. You know, I consider myself very lucky that they chose me, accepted me and held me in all these years, said the former instructor of the municipal club in Roberval. Similarly, tennis in Quebc is fortunate to have been able to rely on the passion of Jean-Franois Manibals for more than 40 years. Man of the Seas What will Jean-Franois Manibal do to keep busy now that he’s retired? He is a fisherman. But not just any fishery: lobster fishing in Grande-Anse, New Brunswick, where he has a home. Our crew spends 60 days at sea during the season, he explained. Off to Toronto After yesterday’s IGA Stadium, Jean-Franois Manibal heads to Toronto’s Sobeys Stadium, where the National Bank Open women’s event takes place. Hes Tennis Canadas special guest at the provincial association meeting. And that says a lot about the respect he commands.

