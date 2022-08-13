Sports
Quebec police reopen the investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a group of Gatineau Olympiques in 2014.
Warning: This story contains graphic details that may be disturbing to some readers
According to the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, Quebec City police are reopening their investigation into an alleged group assault eight years ago involving four players in the 2014 Gatineau Olympiques.
Karl Janhke, the hockey league’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement to CBC News that “we will cooperate fully throughout the process.”
The Quebec City Police Department (SVPQ) would not confirm or deny that it was reviewing the case in a statement issued to Radio-Canada on Friday.
The competitionannounced in 2015 that the police had closed the case without bringing charges, noting that the allegations in the media were “serious and this kind of behavior should not be trivialized at any time”.
This is the latest case of police in Canada re-examining their investigation in the wake of Hockey Canada’s controversy over handling allegations of gang assault. This review is also the third allegation of sexual assault involving Canadian hockey players between 2003 and 2018, and is currently under police investigation.
The allegations in the Quebec City case involve a woman who claimed she went to meet one of the players in his hotel room in January 2014 and was later detained and sexually assaulted by three players at the same time, LeSoleil newspaper reported in 2015 when it discussed with the complainant. spoke .
One of the players told her it was “an initiation,” the paper said. The woman told the newspaper that a fourth person allegedly sexually assaulted her in the bathroom of the hotel room. The names of the woman and the players have not been made public.
The allegations have not been proven in court.
The woman said she attempted suicide after becoming depressed and receiving harassing text messages and emails from the players involved, according to the Le Soleil report.
2nd alleged incident
The woman reported her allegations to the Trois-Rivires Police Department after learning of another alleged incident involving GatineauOlympiques players in February 2014 at a Boston Pizza restaurant in Gatineau.
The Gatineau Police Department announced in April 2015 that no criminal charges would be filed following an internal media investigation into allegations of a “public sexual act” involving several players and a drunk woman in the laundry room of the Boulevard restaurant. des Grives.
Janhke said he understands Quebec City police are not considering investigating allegations of public sex acts at the restaurant.
TSN first reported that police in Quebec City are planning to re-examine their investigation into the alleged gang assault involving four players in 2014 after speaking with Bloc Qubcoissports critic Sbastien Lemire.
In a statement to Radio-Canada, Lemire said he asked QMJHL Commissioner Gilles Courteau about the alleged 2014 incident in Quebec City and was told that if police reopened the investigation, the league would cooperate.
“There was a previous investigation into this case,” Courteau told a parliamentary committee on July 27. “However, if the police show an interest in reopening this investigation, we will certainly cooperate with the investigation.”
Lemi wrote in French he told the police about this comment and received confirmation from the police that it had been sent to the responsible investigator for their consideration.
Parliamentary committee looks at Hockey Canada
The Parliamentary Committee is investigating Hockey Canada’s handling of a 2018 sexual abuse allegation involving eight Canadian Hockey League players, including some members of the 2018 junior world team.
The woman filed a lawsuit in April also alleging that the players pressured her not to report the allegations or to cooperate with a police investigation.
Hockey Canada’s board of directors approved a settlement of up to $3.5 million and paid for it with a fund consisting in part of player registration fees.
London police closed the investigation into the 2018 allegations in February 2019 without pursuing criminal charges.
Following an outbreak of public outcry, the London police chief announced last week that the police would conduct an internal review to “determine any additional channels of investigation”.
Police in Halifax have also opened an investigation into an allegation of a separate gang assault involving hockey players in 2003.
TSN reported that a source contacted Conservative MP John Nater and described a video showing six players, who were on the Canadian junior team at the time, having sex with an unresponsive woman facing up on a pool table.
Hockey Canada is under intense public scrutiny and has launched a plan to review “toxic behavior” on and off the ice. Multi-party MPs continue to call on Hockey Canada’s leadership to resign. Minister of Sport Pascale St-Onge calls for a review of the board of directors.
The chair of the parliamentary committee investigating Hockey Canada’s handling of sexual misconduct said there are excellent witnesses to whom they want to hear. A date for the next meeting has not been scheduled.
Have a story or news tip about the Hockey Canada scandal? Confidential [email protected]
