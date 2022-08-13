Aiken County PE teachers gather to learn about pickleball





Aug. 13. A group of physical education teachers spent Tuesday morning learning about one of the fastest-growing sports in the world: pickleball. Mo Garcia, the head of the professional pickleball player at the H. Odell Weeks Activity Center, recently led the demonstration on a track in the Activity Center. Some regular pickleball players also gave instructions during the demonstration. Pickleball is a racket sport that uses a court similar to badminton, a net similar to tennis court nets, a harder and larger version of a Wiffle ball, and larger versions of table tennis paddles. It has been recognized as the fastest growing sport by the Sports and Fitness Industry Association for the past two years. “It was a great opportunity to learn pickleball [and] to bring pickleball to communities that are not exposed to pickleball,” said Garcia. “There are currently nearly 20 million people across the country playing pickleball. Our (goal) at the moment is to introduce pickleball at the rudimentary level, in the elementary schools [and] in high schools.” Garcia, who serves as South Carolina’s western district ambassador for the American Pickleball Association, the sport’s national governing body, said the plan is for the sport to become an Olympic sport by the 2032 games to be held in Brisbane, Australia. held. He said pickleball will be a demonstration sport at the 2024 Games in Paris and a trial sport at the 2028 Games in Los Angeles. “So we work at the grassroots level and get it into the schools,” Garcia said. “We understand the constraints that the education system and schools have on the budget, so this [the training] is all free. [It’s] free just to encourage the teachers, educate the teachers who are going to use pickleball and introduce it into the curriculum in the schools.” George Pope, a physical education teacher at North Aiken Elementary School, was one of the teachers who took part in the introduction. Story continues He said the sport was interesting to learn and that he taught it when he was a student teacher. Pope said pickleball exposes kids to something they may not have seen before and helps them learn to navigate unfamiliar situations. Pope added that sports like pickleball can serve as a confidence booster for kids. Corey Hulsebus, a physical education teacher at Jefferson Elementary School in Warrenville, said pickleball looked like a fun sport to teach his students.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.yahoo.com/aiken-county-p-e-teachers-095200967.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos