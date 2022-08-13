Women’s soccer home games with fan promotions





DURHAM The 2022 Duke women’s football season will feature numerous fan promotions at Koskinen Stadium starting on Sunday, August 21 before the Blue Devils’ home opener against UNC Greensboro at 6 p.m. Duke will feature nine regular season home games Sunday, August 21 vs. UNC Greensboro at 6 p.m.

Sunday August 28 against Charlotte at 6 pm

Thursday September 1 vs. UCLA at 7 p.m.

Thursday September 8 vs. North Carolina at 8 p.m.

Thursday September 22 vs. Boston College at 7 p.m.

Friday September 30 vs. Virginia at 7 p.m.

Thursday October 6 vs. Wake Forest at 7 p.m.

Sunday October 9 vs. Pittsburgh at 1 p.m.

Sunday October 23 vs. Louisville at 1 p.m. Duke Football Ticket Deals Duke will host a triple header on Sunday, Aug. 28, as the men’s soccer schedule will play at 12 p.m. (Elon vs. San Diego) and 2:30 p.m. (Duke vs. Milwaukee), followed by the women’s team against Charlotte at 6 p.m. have one ticket to all three games so you can spend the day on campus. On Thursday, September 1, Duke will host a doubleheader with the men’s team hosting Michigan at 5:00 PM, and the women’s team at 7:30 PM against UCLA. There is one ticket for both games, so plan to spend the evening with the Blue Devils. Both games will also play host to K9s in Koskinen where dogs enter for free. K9s in Koskinen Take your human and K9 friends to Koskinen Stadium for Duke Men’s Soccer vs. Michigan and Women’s Soccer vs. UCLA on September 1. Dogs can enter for free. Our Blue is Best T-Shirt Giveaway The first 100 fans will receive a free Duke women’s soccer t-shirt for the North Carolina at Duke game on Thursday, September 8. Gates open at 7pm, with a start at 8pm. Koski Kids Youth Series Schedule All children present in their youth team shirt receive free access to the match. Sunday, August 21 vs. UNC Greensboro at 6 p.m.

Friday September 30 vs. Virginia at 7 p.m.

Sunday October 23 vs. Louisville at 1 p.m. Signatures after the match Stay tuned and watch the August 21 and October 9 games against UNC Greensboro and Pittsburgh, respectively, as the Blue Devils will sign autographs after the game. Sunday, August 21 vs. UNC Greensboro at 6 p.m.

Sunday October 9 vs Pittsburgh at 1pm Theme Games The Blue Devils will feature four themed games throughout the 2022 campaign. Put it in your calendar and see you at Koskinen Stadium. September 22 vs Boston College: Pride Night Kicking off Durham’s Pride weekend with Pride night at Duke Women’s Soccer

Sept 30 vs. Virginia: Team Impact & Alumni Weekend

Giving away crew neck sweatshirt to the first 50 fans in the stadium

October 6 vs. Wake Forest: Pink Game

October 9 vs. Pitt: Morgan’s Message Every game at Koskinen Stadium this fall will also feature the Duke Scores, You Score promotion. Every time the Blue Devils find the back of the net, mini soccer balls are thrown at the fans from the top of Kennedy Tower. In addition, Hampton Farms is proud to sponsor the Fan of the Game game at every Duke women’s soccer home game. The selected fan will receive a prize package courtesy of Hampton Farms. Compete to win by visiting the marketing table located at the Bassett Drive entrance of Koskinen Stadium. Hook & Reel Cajun Seafood & Bar is sponsoring the Duke Wins, You Win promotion this season. Every time the Blue Devils achieve a home win, fans can take their digital ticket to Hook & Reel at 2608 Erwin Road in Durham and get 15 percent off their order. The offer lasts for a week after each home win. Duke single game tickets go on sale on Sunday, Aug. 14 at 5:00 PM. Please note for more information. Fans can follow Duke’s preseason adventures by following the program on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram by searching for “DukeWSoc”. #Good week

