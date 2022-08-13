Sports
Cricket: Former Black Caps bowler Murphy Su’a reveals victim of teammate’s racism
Murphy Su’a bowling for the Black Caps against Australia in 1993. Photo / Photosport
Former Black Caps bowler Murphy Su’a has revealed a targeted racist incident involving a senior player in the 1990s.
After Black Caps luminary Ross Taylor revealed his own experience of bigotry within the Black Caps lineup, Su’a says he was the victim of a racist comment from a senior member of the party.
“It really upset me. I got pretty angry about it, but nothing was ever done about it.”
The Samoan New Zealander says management has swept the event under the rug and said the player didn’t mean it.
“They said it was just the heat of the moment. But for me it wasn’t the heat of the moment. Whatever you do, you can’t talk to people and categorize them the way that person did.
“He has never apologized for it and probably doesn’t think he did anything wrong.”
Su’a says he was even partially blamed for the incident.
“They blamed me for my attitude. But it wasn’t my attitude. If someone makes a derogatory comment about where you’re from, why not get mad and defend yourself?’
Su’a – like Taylor – is of Samoan descent and is considered New Zealand’s first male Pasifika player at international level.
The left-armed mermaid played 13 tests and 12 one-day games for the Black Caps between 1992 and 1995.
New Zealand Cricket spokesman Richard Boock expressed his condolences to Su’a.
“I think the further back in time you go, the worse that kind of behavior was. As Ross himself has said, things have improved immeasurably since then.”
Boock says the governing body has been reformed since the 1990s.
“When Murphy started playing international cricket the old NZCC was run by a chairman and secretary – it was before the days of the Hood Report that the body turned into a professional organization. There was no players’ association and very little support and protection for the players.
“Fortunately, the environment has improved a lot, but it is still terrible that Murphy and others had to go through that.”
In his book, Taylor says that dressing room jokes often cross the line with racist comments.
“A teammate used to say to me, ‘You’re half a good guy, Ross, but which half is good? You don’t know what I’m talking about.’ I was pretty sure I did. Other players also had to accept comments about their ethnicity.”
Su’a says she is not surprised by Taylor’s experiences. Su’a says he would regularly receive awkward comments about his race from teammates.
“There were definitely some facets of racism within the team. It wasn’t widespread, but there were definitely parts of racism there. Part of it I think is ignorance.”
Rebecca Rolls and Diana Puketapu are of Mori descent, both affiliated with the Ngti Porou iwi. There is no Pacifica representative.
Su’a says the governing body has failed to address management diversity compared to other national unions.
“Women are one facet of diversity, but when people come in that they see as ‘diverse’ but they have the same mindset and way of thinking, that’s not diversity to me.”
As representatives of Pasifika, Taylor and Su’a are anomalies at the top of New Zealand’s game.
But Su’a says Taylor holds the key to making cricket a more inclusive sport.
He says more Mori and Pasifika youngsters would play if there was more representation at the highest level.
“I think Ross is the perfect person they should use as a role model and actually bridge the gap between the mainstream and Pasifika, Mori and other ethnicities.”
