Purdue Football: Brohmfence 101 – Boundary Slant

Here in Athens, Georgia, crabgrass is knee-high, 3 shower days are the norm, and traffic growls with 18-21 year olds returning to campus in droves. By my calculations, those resources were about a month away from college football.

I’ll be honest, I’m getting tired of talking about recruiting. Some people love it, but trying to read the minds of 17-year-old high school students isn’t my thing. However, I enjoy college football, so let’s talk about real football.

Movie failures are usually my most popular articles, so let’s break down some movie!

* I want to remind everyone that I am an amateur in this. I also try to break down these plays in a way that everyone can understand. I try to stay away from football jargon, because not everyone understands that. If I’m not using the latest football jargon, forgive my transgressions.

Boundary slope

This piece is a football chapter. You’ll find a version of it in every playbook in the nation. Jeff/Brian Brohm has a few different versions of the weft, but I like this one the most.

*I’m breaking my own rule a bit. Boundary and Field is football slang. The boundary is the short side of the field. In this case, the ball lies on the left hash, making Broc Thompson the boundary receiver. The field is the wide side of the field.

pre-snap

Key

Purdue

Red Box – Running Back/Slot Receiver – Danny Anthrop

Yellow Box – Running Back – King Dorue

Blue Box – Border Receiver – Broc Thompson

Tennessee

Blue circle – border angle

Green Circle – Linebacker Weak Side

Orange circle – Border security

Black Circle – Field Safety





Purdue is initially in a shotgun with 21 staff (2 running backs and 1 tight end). The backs are divided on either side of the quarterback (red and yellow box). They have a wide receiver to the border (blue box) and a wide receiver to the field side. The tight end is deflected from the line.

Tennessee draws in a 4-2-5 on defense. The key players for Purdue in this game are the weak side linebacker (green circle), the boundary corner (blue circle), the boundary safety (orange circle), and the field safety (black circle). No one else matters in this piece.

Movement





Brohm uses pre-snap movement to give the quarterback (in this case, OConnell) a sense of the defense he’s facing (man vs zone) and to clear defenders from the space he wants to attack. You’ll find that Purdue uses movement in most of the games. If Purdue makes a gesture, and you see the quarterback check out the piece, it’s because the move gave Brohm another piece of information.

The goal is to open a window for the border slope to Thompson. To do that, Purdue uses movement to the field side. Danny Anthrop (red box) starts in the back field and then gestures to the field to the side. This is something you will see Tyrone Tracey do this season, and why Brohm likes the idea of ​​having an RB/WR on the roster. It allows him to use the running back / wide receiver in the backfield as the motion man, instead of always setting a wide receiver in motion. It’s an extra wrinkle for the defense to contend with, and Brohm likes to overload the defense with information.

When the return (red box) moves to the field side, the field side protection (black circle) occurs. That’s an indication to OConnell that he’s looking at people coverage. If the safety doesn’t move, it usually means the defense is in zone and OConnell checks out of the game (the quick throw to the slot is usually available). Since UT is in the human and field side security is responsible for the lock, the border security (orange circle) should drop down and cover deeply. Tennessee isn’t going to play Purdue without a deep safety because they know OConnell can beat them deep (he’s already done that once in this game).

The boundary corner (blue circle) is in pressman, and the weak sideline defender (green box) mills around the scrimmage that threatens to blitz.

Place movement





Once the running back/wide receiver (red box) is set up, OConnell has a good idea of ​​what defense he’s looking at and where the players he’s responsible for are positioned. The field safety (black circle) is locked with the mover. Border security (orange circle) shoots deep.

The biggest concern for OConnell right now is the weak sideline backer (green circle). He looks like he’s blazing fast, but you’ll see linebackers jump out of that look on the snap and fall into the boundary zone below. That’s not ideal for this game. If OConnell makes a pick for this game, it’s because the linebacker stepped aside and the impact hit him in the numbers. He has to take into account the weak wing defender.

Field Side Play Action





Brohm wants to suck the weak wing back (green circle) along the line of scrimmage and away from the throw. He uses play action to move the remaining running back (yellow box) to move the linebacker.

OConnell wants to attack somewhere in the black rectangle. If you look back at the first photo, you can see congestion in that area. Now it is wide open. Another thing OConnell should keep an eye on is deep security (behind the orange circle). If you see a wide receiver smoking on this pass, it’s because safety starts deep and crashes right on the snap.

Everything looks good for the weft at the snap. The job of the boundary receivers (blue box) is to cut across the surface of the boundary corner (blue circle), seal it, give the quarterback and throw with ease. The wide receiver has to win at the snap, and can’t let the corner come in.

Perfect execution





Everything works down to the last detail. The weak flank defender (green circle) bites hard on the play action (yellow box). OConnell knows he has the window he needs to throw the ramp at the Boundary Receiver (blue box). Now it’s up to the receiver to beat the boundary corner (blue circle) inside. You can’t see this, but the receiver (Broc Thompson) set the corner with a hard step out to push him to the sidelines and then broke in over his face. The deep safety (behind the orange circle) is still deep and doesn’t matter.

This is exactly how this play should work.

WR wins





Broc Thompson (wide receiver, blue box) comes over the front of the boundary corner (blue circle). The weak sideline defender (green circle) realizes his play action, but is too far down the line to get back into the throwing window. The deep safety (orange circle) is still deep. He plays no part in the game. Thompson doesn’t have to worry about getting his head knocked off. This is a simple pitch at catch.





OConnell delivers a catchable ball and Thompson (blue box) has sealed the corner (blue circle) on his back. The deep safety (orange circle) pulls crabgrass somewhere around the 30-yard line.

All that’s left is the catch.

Solid profit





Thompson makes the catch and drags the defender along a few yards. The deep safety (orange circle) defends his patch of grass 8 meters away from the game.

Finally

I’m showing you this game because it’s a good illustration of how complex college football is, even if it looks simple. Watching in real time at home all you can see is OConnell tricking Thompson for an 8m gain. It’s hard to appreciate all the little things it took to get it open. This is why execution and attention to detail are critical to Purdues passing games. It’s also one of the reasons I’m optimistic about Purdues’ offense this season.

OConnell is in full control of the offense and the playbook is wide open. Instead of plodding through a new installation with a new quarterback, the coaching staff can focus on the fall camp performance. I expect this to bring huge benefits over the course of the season.