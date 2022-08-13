iHeartMedia Phoenix Announces Broadcast Agreement with Arizona State University Hockey





Phoenix, Arizona. August 12, 2022 iHeartMedia Phoenix today announced a broadcasting agreement with Arizona State University (ASU) to broadcast men’s hockey games, effective October 11. Arizona State University fans can listen to all home games, select road games and a weekly head coach show Greg Powers on Fox Sports 910, iHeartRadio.com and the iHeartRadio app. This new agreement will allow fans of Arizona State University to hear the action of men’s hockey both in the Phoenix area and across the country. “Our partnership with iHeartMedia Phoenix leads Sun Devil Hockey into its next and highly anticipated venture of bringing play-by-play broadcasts to supporters and fans in the local community and across the country,” said Frank Ferrara , chief financial officer of Sun Devil Athletics and administrator of ice hockey sports. “We are proud to offer fans a new way to participate and access our team through the broadcast of all home games, selected road games and the weekly coaching show.” “Fox Sports 910 and iHeartMedia Phoenix are proud to partner with Arizona State University to launch their inaugural Hockey play-by-play radio broadcast,” said Linda Little, Market President for iHeartMedia Phoenix. “We look forward to bringing ASU Hockey to fans across Phoenix on Fox Sports 910 and nationwide on the iHeartRadio app.” Sun Devil for Life Tyler Paley returns to his roots as Sun Devil Hockey Radio’s first-ever play-by-play voice. Paley was a three-time ASU graduate and reported extensively on the ASU ice hockey team during his 2014-18 tenure at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. His experience spans years of various communications roles, including multimedia journalist, broadcaster and reporter, social media strategist, commentator for Pac-12 Network, and freelancer for CBS, FOX Sports and ESPN. The partnership’s first match broadcast will be ASU’s home opener against Colgate on Friday, October 14 at 6:30pm MST. The puck drop is scheduled for 7pm MST. The 2022-23 season for Sun Devil Hockey will have a record 24 home games, including the return of the Desert Hockey Classic tournament at the brand new 5,000-seat multi-purpose arena on campus. ASU will host Minnesota and Minnesota State, two of the 2022 NCAA Frozen Four teams, and will travel to play the 2022 National Champions, University of Denver. iHeartMedia is the leading media outlet in the Phoenix market with multiple platforms including the broadcast stations; live events; data; and its digital businesses and platforms, including mobile, social and its own iHeartRadio, iHeartMedia’s free all-in-one digital music, podcasting and livestream radio service with 3 billion app downloads and more than 160 million registered users. About iHeartMedia Phoenix iHeartMedia Phoenix owns and operates KZZP-FM, KMXP-FM, KNIX-FM, KESZ-FM, KYOT-FM, KFYI-AM, KGME-AM, KOY-AM and is part of iHeartMedia. iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 90% of Americans monthly. iHeart’s radio broadcasts alone have more consumer reach in the US than any other media outlet; twice the range of the second largest radio station; and more than four times the advertising reach of the largest digital audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to Podtrac, with more downloads than the next two podcast publishers combined and has the number one social footprint among audio players, with seven times more followers than the next audio media brand, and the only fully integrated audio ad tech. solution for broadcasting, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. VisitiHeartMedia.comfor more company information. # # #

