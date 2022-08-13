How many more OL commits after Miles McVay?





On Thursday, Alabama Football added a verbal commitment from 4-star, offensive lineman, Miles McVay. The young man from East St. Louis, IL is being judged by the 247Sport Composite as the No. 19 offensive tackle and the No. 186 player overall in the 2023 class. For the Crimson Tide, McVay is expected to play the guard. In camps, he was a dominant, physical player, at 358 pounds. and power to overpower defensive players. At 6’6″, 358 lbs. weight is not far from an ideal number, although he will benefit from a body-shaping regimen in Tuscaloosa. Alabama football fans looking for a comparison can think of Deonte Brown’s strength, without Cornbread’s serious weight problem. Crimson Tide’s staff is highly regarded at McVay and sees him not only as a future starter, but also an impact player. Adding McVay gives Nick Saban and Eric Wolford four offensive linemen in the 2023 class. Saturday afternoon, 3-Star, Raymond Pulido will announce a decision. Many recruiting experts predict that he will choose Alabama. Pulido is rated as the No. 39 offensive tackle and the No. 482 player overall. Based on a camp performance in Tuscaloosa, the Crimson Tide staff rates the California high school player much higher than the rating suggests. Some Alabama football insiders believe that Pulido would be the theft of the 2023 class, with more potential than McVay, 4-Star, Wilkin Formby, 4-Star, Olaus Alinen and 3-Star, RyQueze McElderry. Don’t confuse that view as a slam on the other Crimson Tide commits. What separates Pulido from the others is his speed of 6’7″ and 350 lbs. He could potentially even add some good weight. He is already considered a loser by some. Physically, the young man could play as a freshman. Alabama Football Adds More OL Obligations? Alabama football recruiting insiders have said five offensive linemen are scheduled for the 2023 class. Adding Pulido brings the Crimson Tide to five. A sixth may be added later. But only if it’s a highly regarded recruit, like four-star Monroe Freeling, who isn’t expected to make official fall visits. Following the announcement by Miles McVay, Alabama Crimson Tide’s list of oral pledges grew to 19. In the overall team rankings, the addition of McVay puts the Crimson Tide back at No. 1 in the 247Sport Composite and No. 1 in the On3 consensus Team ranking. The addition of McVay also puts Crimson Tide assistant, Freddie Roach, in the lead in the recruiter rankings.

