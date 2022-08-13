Lucic Back to Bruins Trade rumors trending again





Four days after Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, two key players of the 2011 Boston Bruins Stanley Cup team, signed one-year contracts last Monday, the Milan Lucic back to NHL trading rumors picked up steam Friday night. Rear Admiral of Barstool Sports dropped this cryptic tweet about the former Boston Bruins fan favorite and current Calgary Flames winger: pic.twitter.com/Y7scexyZ7x — Admiral (@RearAdBsBlog) August 12, 2022 This comes just two weeks after it was half-jokedly suggested that if Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney would finally bring Krejci back from a year he played in the Czech Republic and sign Bergeron, why not get the band back together and take over Milan Lucic in the NHL trading market. It’s no secret that Lucic and his $6 million salary cap are and will remain available in the NHL trading market and after it was made clear at Tuukka Rask’s wedding two weeks ago that Lucic, Bergeron, Krejci, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak are still always share a special bond, why not have that chemistry back on the ice? Based on the photos/videos posted from Tuukka Rask’s wedding weekend, imagine the great time – and probably reminiscing – going through Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, making the desire to play together again even stronger. Don Sweeney may have to thank Tuukka! https://t.co/K6dvXARdRl — MurphysLaw74 (@MurphysLaw74) July 31, 2022 Well, the obvious answer, of course, is that the aforementioned $6 million cap and the Bruins are now also $2.2 million more than the $82.5 million NHL salary cap. Also, Lucic isn’t exactly that rare powerforward type anymore on the ice, as his best days passed him by shortly after signing his current seven-year $42 million contract with the Edmonton Oilers in 2016. Flames were willing to eat a respectable slice of that $6 million cap hit in a trade with the Bruins? According to an NHL source just under two weeks ago, Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving could be willing to eat some of that cap-hit if the Bruins sweetened the deal and he wasn’t slammed on contracts for forward Andrew Mangiapane and defender Oliver Kylington, two RFAs heading for arbitration. Since then, Mangiapane signed a $17.4 million ($5.8 million AAV) three-year contract and Kylington signed a $5 million ($2.5 AAV) two-year deal. The Flames are now $2.7 million below the salary cap. Our man on the flames beat for Calgary hockey nowSteve Macfarlane spoke of the Lucic NHL trading rumours on Friday night: “Lucic was a strong piece of the leadership core in Calgary last season. And while his salary cap hitis a significant burden, it will be off the books next year and largely eat up the big onesJonathan Huberdeauraise. There is no urgent need to move it. Unless, of course, they want to add an even bigger paycheck. We know the Calgary Flames want to compete for a Stanley Cup early and are worried about what’s next.” Based on that theory, it doesn’t sound like the Bruins would fit into a Lucic trade given their salary cap, but stranger things have happened. For now, Bruins fans who want Lucic back should keep dreaming of 2011.

