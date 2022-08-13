Actual rivalry would be the pinnacle of test match for cricket for those two countries Australia legend Ricky Ponting on India-Pakistan rivalry





Legendary Australian National Cricket Team captain Ricky Ponting, speaking on the rivalry between India National Cricket Team and Pakistan National Cricket Team, said the Test cricket rivalry between the countries will be the pinnacle of Test cricket as the tent Ashes is for the England National Cricket Team and Australia National Cricket Team. The rivalry between India and Pakistan is one of the biggest rivalries in the history of the game. The Men In Blue and Men In Green are scheduled for the 2022 Asia Cup on August 28 in Dubai and if all goes well, they will face each other several times during the tournament. Also, they are about to lock the horns at the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia. | ICC Teams Ranking | ICC Player Ranking On the latest episode of The ICC Review, Ponting was asked what makes the rivalry between India and Pakistan so great. The legendary Australian skipper also spoke about the high-profile Ashes rivalry between Australia and England, which he was part of on numerous occasions. To be quite honest, it’s one that we’re starving at, we haven’t looked back over the past 15 or 20 years,” Ponting said in the latest episode of The ICC Review. As a cricket enthusiast like me and a cricket watcher, it’s almost always nice to sit back and watch when those kinds of fights happen, isn’t it? he added. Actual rivalry would be the pinnacle of test match cricket for India and Pakistan Ricky Ponting During the same conversation ponting was asked how this already great rivalry between India and Pakistan would be further strengthened. He said he would like to see Test cricket games added to the India-Pakistan rivalry so that it can be further strengthened. When I think of rivalry, Australia and England and Ashes cricket is the pinnacle I’ve always thought of for our test match,” Ponting noted. I’m sure India and Pakistanis will say the same and the real rivalry would be the pinnacle of test match cricket for those two countries too,” he added. The last time India National Cricket Team and Pakistan National Cricket Team played a match in Test cricket was in 2007 in Bengaluru where the high scoring match ended in a draw. Also Read:Asia Cup 2022: There are better fast bowlers in Indian T20 than Mohammed Shami Ricky Ponting Get all cricket match predictions and fantasy tips – CLICK HERE Cricket Match Prediction | T20 World Cup Match Prediction | Today Match Fantasy Prediction | Fantasy Cricket Tips | Cricket news and updates | Cricket Live Score

