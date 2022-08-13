Serena Williams leaves tennis to become a full-time venture capitalist. This is why.

Serena Williams announced that she would be leaving tennis to focus on venture capital investments.

Williams launched VC firm Serena Ventures in 2014 and has invested in more than 60 companies.

Serena Ventures announced it had raised an initial fund of $111 million in March.

Serena Williams announced on Tuesday that she is taking a step back from tennis to focus on her family and venture capital career. Williams shared the news in a candid essay she wrote for Fashion.

Williams is perhaps best known as the highest earning tennis player in history. however, the 23-time Grand Slam champion has toiled as a venture capitalist in recent years.

William’s launched her company, Serena Ventures, back in 2014. Through Serena Ventures, Williams and her partner, Alison Rapaport Stillman, Angel invested in more than 60 companies, according to a company press release. The company’s investments span sectors ranging from financial technology companies like Propel and Cointracker to edtech unicorns like MasterClass to consumer product startups like Billie and Daily Harvest.

In March, Serena Ventures announced that it had raised a $111 million founding fund from banks, high net worth individuals and family offices. Williams told Dealbook at the time that the fund would invest in founders with “diverse points of view.”

Willems, in her own words, is “evolving away from tennis.” Now she is ready for her entrepreneurial career to conquer center court.

In her essay, Williams takes a deep dive into her motivations to be an investor. She wrote that a few years ago she attended a conference hosted by JP Morgan Chase. One of the speakers at the conference was Caryn Seidman-Becker, the CEO of the security firm Clear. Williams wrote that Caryn said less than two percent of all venture capital was invested in women. Initially, Williams wrote that she thought Caryn was mistaken. So Williams approached Caryn after the conference to confirm if the figure was true, and Caryn did.

Williams wrote, “I understood then and there that someone like me has to start writing the big checks.”

According to Serena Ventures’ website, 53% of the company’s current portfolio companies are founded by women. Approximately 76% of the company’s investments are made by individuals from historically underrepresented backgrounds. Within that, 47% of investments have black founders and 12% have Latino founders. The company’s numbers exceed national venture capital statistics.

a 2021 study by Crunchbase showed that 1.2% of venture capital funding went to black founders. While a 2022 Crunchbase study showed that Latino founders received just over 2% of the funding.

In March, Serena Ventures was the main investor raised in a seed round of $2.1 million by Calico, an e-commerce company founded by Kathleen Chan. In January, the company participated in a $7 million Series A round founded by Chatdesk, a customer support messaging platform founded by black entrepreneurs Andrew Olaleye and Aneto Okonkwo. The company is also an investor in A kissa fintech startup that was one of the first black tech unicorns. The Serena Ventures portfolio currently has 20 startups, Stillman tells Insider by email.

“An integral part of Serena Ventures’ mission is to support founders who have incredible potential overlooked by other investors and connect them to the key ingredients of opportunity: capital, mentorship and support,” writes. Stillman by email to Insider. “Our ability to write bigger checks and lead seed rounds allows us to better execute this mission and provide entrepreneurs with something that almost no one else in the world can: a deep understanding of the long and tiring road to the top. .

Serena Ventures itself has so far been led by a team of six women. Williams joked in her essay that they recently brought in a man who is the company’s “first diversity employee.”

For Williams, too, the company runs in the family. Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian, is the founder of two venture capital firms: Initialized Capital and Seven Seven Six. ohanian Founded Capital initialized in 2011. He left in 2020 at launch his current company, Seven Seven Six, which has invested in companies such as Dispo, Lolli and Yuga Labs, according to to his website. Stillman told Insider that “no crossover or competition” between Seven Seven Six and Serena Ventures. She added that Seven Seven Six has “their own investment thesis”. Ultimately, Williams hopes her legacy will extend beyond her historic tennis career.

“I admire Billie Jean for transcending her sport,” Williams wrote. “I’d like it to be like this: Serena is this and she is that and she was a great tennis player and she won those slams.”