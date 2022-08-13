‘If I were Lynn, I would have taken them to court’: Chappell’s no-nonsense comment | Cricket

The UAE-based International League T20 (ILT20), which starts in 2023, has sparked a lot of interest among cricketers around the world. Among many other cricketers, Australian Chris Lynn had also registered for the competition as a squad; however, his participation may be questionable if no Certificate of No Objection (NOC) is issued by Cricket Australia. It is possible that both the Big Bash League and the ILT20 will take place at the same time and the Australian board has been hesitant to issue the NOC ever since. Interestingly, Lynn has no contract with Cricket Australia, nor with its state side Queensland.

Former Australia captain Ian Chappell has now commented on the matter, saying he would have sued Cricket Australia had he not been awarded the NOC.

Speaking of Lynn, Csaid, for me then you go back to the World Series Cricket days where they sued the board for trade restriction. Is it a trade restriction? In Chris Lynn’s case, if he doesn’t have a contract with Cricket Australia or Cricket Queensland, what’s stopping him? If I were Chris Lynn and I wanted to play in the UAE, I would take them to court. I don’t think Cricket Australia would have any hope in hell. It must be a trade restriction. You don’t sign him, but you don’t let him play.”

Chappell went on to talk about the issues associated with the emergence of various T20 competitions around the world and how that could affect international cricket. He said: I think a lot of the older players will get offers from that area, and that will be a real challenge for countries like Australia, who have a lot of good players, and also for countries that can’t afford to give their players the best to pay. prices.

He elaborated on the same. Then you have the problem of the IPL franchises that teams own in different leagues around the world. If you have a decent IPL contract and the choice is between Australia and your IPL franchise team in the UAE, are you going to jeopardize your IPL contract?” said Chappell.